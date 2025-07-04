Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See the latest BP share price and dividend forecasts

See the latest BP share price and dividend forecasts

Harvey Jones examines the outlook for the BP share price after what’s been a tough year. The yield’s climbed nicely but how safe are shareholder payouts?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has sparked into life on a couple of occasions in recent weeks, but each time the flame quickly died down.

One moment of excitement came in April when tensions between Iran and Israel sent the oil price climbing towards $78 a barrel. Now it’s back below $68, and BP shares are down too.

BP shares also jumped after speculation of a £200bn merger with FTSE 100 rival Shell. But Shell denied this, and things settled down again.

So it’s back to reality for BP, and it isn’t particularly pretty. Its Q1 2025 results, published on 29 April, were poor. Net income fell 70% to $687m year-on-year, while operating cash flow dropped sharply, from $5bn to $2.8bn. Underlying replacement cost profit, which BP prefers to use as its benchmark, more than halved to $1.38bn. Weaker refining margins, poor trading results and “market volatility” were all blamed.

Green retreat continues

BP’s Net Zero shift is history, as CEO Murray Auchincloss returns to focus on oil and gas. He’s also promised a more disciplined approach to capital spending. Divestments are now expected to hit $4bn.

Its dividend held steady at $0.08 per share in Q1. That currently translates to a trailing yield of 6.33%, which looks attractive. Sadly, that’s largely down to a 23% slide in the share price over the last 12 months.

The 2025 full-year dividend is forecast to rise to 24.43p, then grow 4.5% to 25.52p in 2026 and by 5.4% to 26.91p in 2027. If that plays out, the 2027 forward yield would be just over 7%, based on today’s price of 382p.

That would be a solid income return, assuming it’s maintained. Dividend cover for 2025 is forecast at just 1.3 times earnings though, well below the level that typically reassures long-term investors. The board has been generous with share buybacks paying $7bn last year, but that’s expected to fall to just $3bn this year. BP isn’t as flush as it was.

Modest recovery predicted

Right now, analysts expect only a modest recovery. According to the latest forecasts, the median 12-month share price target is just under 427p. That would deliver a capital gain of around 11.6%. Add the forward yield of 6.9%, and the total return could hit 18.5% in the next year. I’d be happy with that, if it happens.

In my view, that’s a big ‘if’. With the global economy still on shaky ground and oil supply looking relatively stable, it’s hard to feel confident in the numbers.

Of the 32 analysts offering ratings, seven name it a Strong Buy and five say Buy. But by far the majority view, held by 18, is a Hold. That cautious consensus feels about right to me.

I bought late last year, and I’m currently sitting on a paper loss of around 10%. I’m going to Hold too, but I have no intention of adding to my stake now. I think investors need to think carefully before they consider buying BP today, as it’s still a long way from firing on all cylinders. There are far more exciting opportunities on the FTSE today, I feel.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the recovering Vodafone share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the Vodafone share price slide for so long that he can't come to terms with…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 35% with a 5% yield! Is this the cheapest dividend stock on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the income potential of a FTSE 250 dividend stock that looks to be trading well below its…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares appear to be plateauing after surging beyond market expectations over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

This old-school tech stock is beating all Magnificent 7 shares in 2025, including Nvidia

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this old technology company are soaring in 2025, outperforming Nvidia stock and many other popular tech investments.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the under-achieving Legal & General Group share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expected better from the Legal & General share price, but he has no complaints about the FTSE 100…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

What are the most common FTSE 100 shares top UK investors put into a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals the three most popular FTSE 100 shares found in Stocks and Shares ISAs — and why so…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares would deliver this much passive income…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Greggs' shares. He hasn't been a fan of the sausage roll maker…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

11% below its highs, this world-class FTSE 100 tech stock looks good value to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for a tech stock in the FTSE? This company is now one of the biggest financial data companies in…

Read more »