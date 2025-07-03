Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

Greggs shares have sure been in the doldrums over recent months. But is this a FTSE 250 stock to consider at its current price?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have displayed incredible volatility in recent months. They started the year by falling off a cliff, shedding a quarter of their value in just three days. Then they slipped a bit more before jumping almost 30% between early April and mid-May.

In recent days, Greggs stock has been sliding again. Indeed, it slumped 13% Wednesday (2 July), taking the one-month decline to 15.6%.

So anyone who invested £5,000 in the FTSE 250 bakery chain just over four weeks ago would currently have £4,220 to show for it. Not a great start.

Profit warning

The culprit for yesterday’s slump was a trading update delivered by the sausage roll supremo. In this, it said like-for-like sales in company-managed shops increased by 2.6% in the first half of 2025. This was down from 7% in the same period last year.

Total first-half sales did rise 6.9% to just over £1bn, as Greggs opened 31 net new shops. There are now 2,649 trading, comprising 2,085 company-managed locations and 564 franchised units. Management says it’s still on track for 40-150 net openings for the full year.

Much like the share price, business has been volatile this year. Things started off slowly, with “challenging weather conditions” in January, followed by an improvement in February. Then trading was good into May, but June’s heatwave saw less demand for most things except cold drinks.

As a result, the company warned that “full year operating profit could be modestly below that achieved in 2024”. This comment almost certainly sparked the sell-off in the shares yesterday.

More extreme weather

What to make of this? Well, June was certainly a hot one. The Met Office says it was the warmest on record, beating even the heatwave of 1976. And it says it’s “virtually certain” these high temperatures are being caused by global warning, implying this could become the norm.

Will Greggs keep seeing these extreme dips in demand for hot pastries whenever summer rolls around? Perhaps, though warmer winters might offset this.

Either way, one thing Greggs is adept at is menu innovation. In other words, offering different food and drinks. Maybe it could start selling ice cream to complement its smoothies. Sausage roll Sundae, anyone?

On one of the cooler days in June, I visited my local Greggs and saw customers buying a wide range of food (sandwiches and cold drinks, coffees, salads, etc). Not just baked and sweet goods, as is often portrayed.

Greggs looks cheap

I sold my Greggs shares earlier this year because I thought the medium-term growth outlook was deteriorating. Consumers are under pressure, while Greggs has been forced to put up prices to offset the tax increases imposed in April.

I suspect more tax rises are coming next year, despite what the government says. If so, that’s hardly likely to turn investors bullish on UK retailers.

Weighing things up, I think there are more attractive stocks for my own portfolio. Having said that, this latest sell-off looks overblown to me.

Based on current forecasts for 2026, which admittedly might now be revised downwards slightly, the stock’s trading at just 12 times forward earnings. There’s also a forecast 4% dividend yield.

Investors might want to take a look at Greggs around 1,700p.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares: here’s the share price and dividend forecast for the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

International Consolidated Airlines' (IAG) shares are still climbing on strong profits growth. But can the FTSE 100 firm keep flying?

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 of the UK’s best growth stocks to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Halma has been one of the UK’s best growth stocks for a long time. And at an unusually low valuation,…

Read more »

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the eye-popping Aviva share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price is on a roll, and investors have got a heap of dividends on top. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 8% to under £19, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has recently lost ground, but NATO's pledged a huge increase in defence spending from which the…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Just how high can the Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices go?

| Harvey Jones

High-flying BAE Systems’ share price has given Harvey Jones's portfolio a real lift, and it's not the only FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a surging ETF for savvy investors to consider in July!

| Royston Wild

A surging gold price has seen this exchange-traded fund (ETF) rise more than 40% since mid-2015. I think it has…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Market jitters caused one of my FTSE 100 stocks to tank!

| James Beard

On Wednesday afternoon, a forlorn Chancellor prompted a sell-off of certain FTSE 100 stocks and led to a rise in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

An 8.4% yield and down 33%, is Taylor Wimpey’s share price seriously cheap now?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has fallen a long way as uncertainty plagues the housing market. However, things may be taking…

Read more »