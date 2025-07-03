Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 4 stocks I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June!

4 stocks I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June!

Our writer reveals what he thinks is the most exciting from the four investments he made in his Stocks and Shares ISA last month.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With markets at elevated levels, I’m struggling to find much compelling value for my Stock and Shares ISA so far in July.

However, I did buy four different stocks for my portfolio in June. Here they are and why I bought them.

Digital labour

The first was Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), whose cloud-based software helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales, marketing, automation, and more. 

In its fiscal 2026 first quarter, the firm’s revenue jumped 8% to $9.8bn, allowing management to raise its full-year guidance by $400m to as much as $41.3bn. However, it’s Salesforce’s growth opportunity with AI agents that has attracted me. 

An AI agent is like a digital employee that can autonomously carry out tasks. For example, it could be a customer support bot that answers queries, or an HR assistant that schedules interviews and onboards staff. Or a sales agent that drafts emails to follow up on leads.

Salesforce launched its digital labour platform Agentforce in late 2024. By the end of April, it had already signed more than 4,000 paid deals and 4,000 pilots. Blue-chip customers like Vans, PepsiCo, and Gucci are using Agentforce for service, support, and sales workflows.

However, Salesforce stock is down 19% this year, which largely reflects global economic risks and uncertainties, particularly around tariffs. The firm also faces stiff competition in the AI agent space from the likes of Microsoft.

That said, Salesforce sees a potential $12trn opportunity for digital labour. So there’s ample room for multiple winners in this market, especially those with privileged access to company-specific data, like Salesforce.

The other three

I’ll mention two other growth stocks that I bought in June, albeit briefly because these remain smaller positions (for now).

The first is Hims & Hers, which is a fast-growing digital platform that sells prescription and non-prescription health products. I invested after the stock plunged 35% last month, following Novo Nordisk’s decision to end its Wegovy deal with Hims & Hers.

Basically, the company continues to sell “personalised” weight-loss treatments, which Novo describes as “knock-off” versions of its own drugs. Hims & Hers denies any wrongdoing.

Admittedly, there are potential future legal risks here, as well as near-term pressure on growth. But Hims & Hers has a compelling long-term growth opportunity outside weight loss, in areas like menopause, longevity, and mental health.

The second stock I bought was gaming platform Roblox. A few months ago, I agreed to buy my seven-year-old daughter its virtual currency Robux every time she progressed in her gymnastics class. Lo and behold, she’s suddenly flying — literally — through the levels and it’s costing me a fortune!

Robux is used to unlock game features and upgrade avatars. In Q1, it helped fuel a 31% surge in bookings, to a record $1.2bn.

The stock’s price-to-sales ratio is 17. At this premium, the firm’s growth needs to stay strong, or else. However, with nearly 100m daily active users, Roblox’s long-term monetisation potential from digital advertising has really caught my attention.

Finally, I received a dividend from Legal & General in June. With the forward yield at 8.8%, I used this cash to buy more shares (dividend reinvesting).

Of these four stocks, Salesforce stands out as one worth investors’ attention. It’s trading at 23.8 times forward earnings, which appears attractive given the massive opportunity in AI agents.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Hims & Hers Health, Legal & General Group Plc, Novo Nordisk, Roblox, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Roblox, and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

1 Warren Buffett stock I’m staying well away from

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares in Constellation Brands recently. But Stephen Wright prefers its FTSE 100 counterpart.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock just hit an all-time high. So could it still make sense to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has hit an all-time high today. Our writer reckons it may still be cheap from a long-term perspective.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

As Rolls-Royce shares smash record after record, could they be a bargain even now?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have performed incredibly in recent years. This writer reckons they may yet go even higher -- here's his…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could be under pressure if fiscal problems keep rising

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that he thinks could be under pressure if the government change…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with low P/E ratios! Which should I consider buying?

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best UK value shares to buy this July. Here are a couple from the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 dividend shares yielding 5.9%+ to consider in July

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discussed a handful of FTSE dividends shares yielding close to 6% or higher that he reckons investors should…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Up 50% in just 1 year, can the NatWest share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a couple of ways to evaluate the Natwest share price and decide whether it offers a…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Down 21%, here are 3 things that could boost the BP share price

| Christopher Ruane

The BP share price has grown in the past five years, but it's been left in the dust by rival…

Read more »