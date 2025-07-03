Our writer reveals what he thinks is the most exciting from the four investments he made in his Stocks and Shares ISA last month.

4 stocks I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June!

With markets at elevated levels, I’m struggling to find much compelling value for my Stock and Shares ISA so far in July.

However, I did buy four different stocks for my portfolio in June. Here they are and why I bought them.

Digital labour

The first was Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), whose cloud-based software helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales, marketing, automation, and more.

In its fiscal 2026 first quarter, the firm’s revenue jumped 8% to $9.8bn, allowing management to raise its full-year guidance by $400m to as much as $41.3bn. However, it’s Salesforce’s growth opportunity with AI agents that has attracted me.

An AI agent is like a digital employee that can autonomously carry out tasks. For example, it could be a customer support bot that answers queries, or an HR assistant that schedules interviews and onboards staff. Or a sales agent that drafts emails to follow up on leads.

Salesforce launched its digital labour platform Agentforce in late 2024. By the end of April, it had already signed more than 4,000 paid deals and 4,000 pilots. Blue-chip customers like Vans, PepsiCo, and Gucci are using Agentforce for service, support, and sales workflows.

However, Salesforce stock is down 19% this year, which largely reflects global economic risks and uncertainties, particularly around tariffs. The firm also faces stiff competition in the AI agent space from the likes of Microsoft.

That said, Salesforce sees a potential $12trn opportunity for digital labour. So there’s ample room for multiple winners in this market, especially those with privileged access to company-specific data, like Salesforce.

The other three

I’ll mention two other growth stocks that I bought in June, albeit briefly because these remain smaller positions (for now).

The first is Hims & Hers, which is a fast-growing digital platform that sells prescription and non-prescription health products. I invested after the stock plunged 35% last month, following Novo Nordisk’s decision to end its Wegovy deal with Hims & Hers.

Basically, the company continues to sell “personalised” weight-loss treatments, which Novo describes as “knock-off” versions of its own drugs. Hims & Hers denies any wrongdoing.

Admittedly, there are potential future legal risks here, as well as near-term pressure on growth. But Hims & Hers has a compelling long-term growth opportunity outside weight loss, in areas like menopause, longevity, and mental health.

The second stock I bought was gaming platform Roblox. A few months ago, I agreed to buy my seven-year-old daughter its virtual currency Robux every time she progressed in her gymnastics class. Lo and behold, she’s suddenly flying — literally — through the levels and it’s costing me a fortune!

Robux is used to unlock game features and upgrade avatars. In Q1, it helped fuel a 31% surge in bookings, to a record $1.2bn.

The stock’s price-to-sales ratio is 17. At this premium, the firm’s growth needs to stay strong, or else. However, with nearly 100m daily active users, Roblox’s long-term monetisation potential from digital advertising has really caught my attention.

Finally, I received a dividend from Legal & General in June. With the forward yield at 8.8%, I used this cash to buy more shares (dividend reinvesting).

Of these four stocks, Salesforce stands out as one worth investors’ attention. It’s trading at 23.8 times forward earnings, which appears attractive given the massive opportunity in AI agents.