Home » Investing Articles » 3 huge lessons I’ve learnt from the stock market in 2025

Mark Hartley reveals three vital lessons that the stock market has taught him so far this year and a trust he feels ticks all his boxes.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If there’s one thing the stock market in 2025 has taught me, it’s humility. This year has been anything but straightforward. The FTSE 100 has climbed to new highs, powered by solid performances from banks, insurers and commodity giants. Meanwhile, across the pond, the S&P 500 has similarly achieved record highs, largely fuelled by the relentless march of tech – Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft in particular.

But the year hasn’t been all plain sailing. Renewed trade tariff threats, political tensions and shifting interest rate expectations have kept investors guessing. Through it all, I’ve picked up three valuable lessons I reckon will serve me well for decades to come.

The power of diversification

If ever there was a year to hammer home the importance of diversification, 2025’s been it. Not only is it crucial to spread investments across different sectors – from energy and financials to healthcare and technology – it’s also wise to look beyond domestic borders. The UK market can often be sluggish compared to the US or even emerging economies. 

Having a portion of a portfolio allocated internationally can smooth out local shocks and open doors to faster-growing regions.

Keeping a long-term mindset

Trying to catch the bottom or grab profits at the top usually does more harm than good. I’ve seen too many investors panic and dump shares during brief downturns, only to watch them rebound weeks later. Pound-cost averaging – that is, regularly drip feeding money into the market – takes the emotion out of timing decisions. 

Over the long term, this approach tends to iron out the bumps and harness the stock market’s historical upward trajectory.

Only buy what you understand

It’s one of billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s oldest principles, yet it’s astonishing how often investors ignore it. I’ve been guilty of getting caught up in the hype around complex biotech or speculative tech firms I barely grasp. If I can’t summarise how a business makes money on the back of an envelope, I probably shouldn’t be buying its shares. 

Sticking to companies and sectors I understand has not only reduced my stress but has likely improved my returns.

A stock that does it all?

That brings me to one holding I think embodies all three lessons: F&C Investment Trust (LSE: FCIT). This £5.3bn closed-ended fund is one of the oldest and most diversified vehicles on the market. It invests across multiple geographies and sectors, holding stakes in hundreds of companies worldwide.

Its track record is impressive. Over the past two decades, it has delivered annualised growth of 8.7%, comfortably beating inflation. It combines this with robust profitability – a staggering 95% net margin – and an attractive return on equity of 18.66%.

Its valuation also looks compelling, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.5 and a price-to-book (P/B) of 0.94, suggesting the market isn’t fully appreciating its underlying assets.

Add in a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.1, and it’s clear F&C’s in solid financial shape. Of course, like any trust, it’s subject to swings in global equity markets and can underperform if its underlying holdings falter. Plus, as a global equity trust, it’s heavily exposed to currency fluctuations.

Overall, I think it’s a solid option that aligns with the lessons I’ve learnt this year, so I plan to buy some shares during my next portfolio reshuffle.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

