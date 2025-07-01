Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Fresnillo share price had a great June! Could there be more to come?

The Fresnillo share price had a great June! Could there be more to come?

Reflecting on an impressive run for the share price of Fresnillo, the FTSE 100 miner, our writer considers where it might go next.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) share price was the best performer on the FTSE 100 in June. During the month, it increased 25%. And since the start of the year, it’s risen by more than 150%.

What’s going on?

Given that Fresnillo describes itself as the “world’s leading silver miner” — and “one of Mexico’s largest gold producers” — this isn’t surprising. Since the turn of the year, the prices of these two precious metals have soared. Both are up around a quarter.

During periods of economic uncertainty, investors tend to buy these commodities. They’re seen as a ‘safe haven’ and a possible hedge against stock market volatility.

General speaking, a weak dollar, rising inflation and falling interest rates can help boost their prices. But this makes it virtually impossible to accurately predict future movements.

For example, gold currently trades at around $3,285/oz, having fallen from its all-time high of $3,500 achieved in April. I’ve seen one forecast claiming that it will reach $7,000/oz by 2030. Although this must be treated with caution, there appears to be a consensus that it should steadily rise over the long term. And this can only help the Fresnillo share price.

More immediately, Goldman Sachs is predicting a price of $3,700/oz by the end of the year. But if there’s a US recession, it could be higher. The bank believes that demand from central banks will play a major role in driving prices higher.

Many are also forecasting silver prices to rise.

Some challenges

However, prices are irrelevant if a miner cannot get its metals out of the ground. During the first quarter of 2025, the group reported an 8.4% year-on-year decline in silver production. Some of this was due to planned mine closures. But there were also some operational issues including a shortage of equipment and unplanned maintenance. A lower grade of silver was also reported.

These problems illustrate how difficult mining can be. There are all sorts of operational, environmental and financial issues that must be overcome. And reserves are constantly being depleted. It’s expensive looking for new deposits.

Even so, the group’s retaining its previous guidance for production in 2025. But given the unpredictable nature of prices, it doesn’t give any indication as to what its revenue or earnings might be. However, given current elevated commodity prices, its top line is likely to be much higher than in 2024.

Source: company annual report 2024

A reasonable yield

Owning physical gold doesn’t generate any income. However, Fresnillo shares do.

But its payout is erratic reflecting the volatile nature of precious metals prices and, therefore, the group’s earnings. Based on amounts paid in respect of its 2024 financial year ($0.743), the stock’s currently yielding 3.8%, which is marginally above the FTSE 100 average. However, this includes a special dividend of $0.418.

Over the past four years, its payout has been $0.056 (2023), $0.167 (2022), $0.339 (2021) and $0.258 (2020).  

Final thoughts

For those investors who have confidence that, over the long term, silver and gold prices will climb higher, Fresnillo could be a stock to consider.

Showing a net cash position, its balance sheet remains strong. And it claims to have a below-average cost of production. However, anyone taking a position should be conscious of the risks specific to the sector, most notably the unpredictable nature of metals prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar UK shares to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares that are underappreciated by…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Burford Capital shares jump 20%! What’s going on?

| Dr. James Fox

Burford Capital shares are soaring after the firm received two very positive pieces of news. Dr James Fox explores these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

| Harvey Jones

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income and growth in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK dividend stocks have attractive yields right now. They also have the potential to generate share price gains in…

Read more »