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Could these 8 FTSE 250 shares turn £20,000 into £297,276 within 25 years?

James Beard reckons it’s possible to use dividend shares to create long-term wealth. But could his strategy work with these FTSE 250 stocks?

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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There are loads of FTSE 250 shares paying generous dividends at the moment (7 April). But income shares are sometimes overlooked in favour of stocks that are perceived to be more exciting, for example, ones that are believed to have better growth prospects.

However, by reinvesting dividends it’s possible to take some high-yielding FTSE 250 shares and replicate the success of growth stocks.

Leading the way

There are presently eight stocks on the index with a yield in excess of 10%. Their average is 11.4%.

StockYield (%)
SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (LSE:SEIT)15.1
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure11.8
The Renewables Infrastructure Group11.4
Bluefield Solar Income Fund10.9
Energean Oil & Gas10.8
Greencoat UK Wind10.5
Victrex10.4
TwentyFour Income Fund10.1
Average11.4
Source: dividenddata.co.uk

If this level of return was maintained, a £20,000 investment would grow to £297,276 after 25 years. I reckon an investor who generally prefers growth stocks to dividend shares would be happy with this result.

So yes, to answer my headline question, it’s possible to turn £20k into a much higher amount. But big returns should be treated with caution. There’s a rule of thumb that says if a stock’s yield is close to twice that of the UK’s 10-year gilt rate (currently around 5%), then it’s likely its dividend’s going to be cut.

Top of the pile

A closer look reveals that the FTSE 250’s highest yielder is SDCL Efficiency Income Trust. It invests exclusively in the energy efficiency sector and has a £1bn+ portfolio.

The table below shows that a collapse in the trust’s share price is the biggest contributor to its above-average yield.

Financial yearNet asset value per share (pence)Dividend per share (pence)Share price (pence)Yield (%)
31.3.21102.55.501115.0
31.3.22108.45.621184.8
31.3.23101.56.00847.2
31.3.2490.56.245910.6
31.3.2590.66.324813.2
31.3.2687.6 (at 30.9.25)6.36 (target)4215.2
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

Since March 2021, its shares have crashed more than 60% and its dividend has increased by around 15%. Had its share price remained unchanged, it would now be yielding 5.7%. Although still impressive, I suspect fewer alarm bells would be ringing.

The table also shows an increasing divergence between the share price and net asset value (NAV) per share.

Clearly, all’s not well. Fortunately, it’s easy to see what the problem is.

What’s going on?

At 30 September 2025, SDCL reported debt equal to 71.9% of its NAV, breaking its own rules which limit this to 65%. Further borrowing has been suspended. Some of the increase in gearing is due to the investment manager taking a “more cautious view of certain valuation drivers” in a volatile market.

More fundamentally, it’s now treating a “tax equity bridge loan” as debt when calculating its gearing ratio. This is equivalent to 6% of its NAV.

Since exceeding the threshold, the trust’s been trying to sell some of its assets. But it’s taken longer than hoped. In March, it announced that it had realised £105m. This returns it close to its 65% limit. Further disposals are planned.

Final thoughts

However, it worries me that the deal was done at a 9% discount to the carrying value of the assets. The trust puts this down to a buyers’ market.

Current valuation calculations assume that SDCL’s investments will have access to the necessary finance to help them grow. If the trust’s unable to unlock the required debt it might be forced to use some of the cash set aside for its dividend. It looks as though investors are already pricing this in.

The trust’s operating in a growth sector and I don’t see any immediate threat to its dividend. But there’s too much negativity surrounding the stock for me to buy. Even so, there are plenty of other high-yielding shares to look at.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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