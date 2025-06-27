Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Check out latest forecasts for the Legal & General share price and yield

Check out latest forecasts for the Legal & General share price and yield

Harvey Jones said the Legal & General share price could do better, but its dividend is first class. What do analysts expect from them in future?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Legal & General share price isn’t the whizziest. It’s up a modest 10% in the last 12 months, and a grand total of just 17% over five years.

By contrast, the Legal & General dividend‘s a thing of beauty. It currently yields 8.45% on a trailing basis, one of the highest on the FTSE 100. For many investors, that’s reason alone to buy the asset manager and insurer. I’m one of them.

The shares are due a good run, in my book. They’re trailing FTSE 100 financial sector rivals such as Aviva, which is up 30% in a year and 142% over five, and wealth manager M&G, up 29% and 49% over the same periods. Can Legal & General play catch-up?

Growth plans emerging

The board knows it has to give investors something to look forward to. On 17 June, it outlined plans to boost investment arm LGIM by lifting operating profit to between £500m and £600m by 2028, equating to compound annual growth of 6-10%.

It also plans to grow private markets assets under management from £57bn in 2024 to more than £85bn. That would lift the share price, provided it came through.

On 12 March, Legal & General posted a 6% rise in full-year 2024 core operating profit to £1.62bn. That was strong enough to fund £500m of share buybacks this year, part of a wider plan to return £5bn to shareholders over three years.

The good news is that the dividend per share has risen steadily, as my table also shows. The 2024 full-year payout was increased by 5% to 21.36p per share.


EPS growthP/E ratioDividend per share
2020-28 %12.017.57p
202155 %8.718.45p
2022-62 %19.419.37p
2023-43 %34.220.34p
2024-61 %79.521.36p

However, it may now grow more slowly. My figures suggest growth will slip to around 2.5% in 2025, 1.8% in 2026 and 1.35% in 2027. Based on today’s share price of around 253p, the forecast yield for 2027’s roughly 8.9%. Which is still pretty fabulous.

Earnings per share have been all over the place, with hefty double-digit drops in 2022, 2023 and 2024. As a result, the price-to-earnings ratio has soared from 8.7 to a pricey 79.5 times. I usually quake when the P/E hits 25, let alone anything higher. That’s something to consider.

Lots of income though

So what about that share price? Analysts have pencilled in a one-year median price target of 273.4p. If they’re right, that’s a gain of almost 8%. Add in the dividend and the total return could top 16% over 12 months.

That’s not explosive – but it’s not bad. Nor is it guaranteed.

Things that could go wrong. Legal & General is heavily reliant on the UK economy, which remains sluggish. That could hurt its property, insurance and investment businesses.

Its bulk annuity and pension risk transfer business is cyclical, and margins could be squeezed if pricing conditions turn, while LGIM is exposed to volatile markets.

I hold the shares, and will continue holding. The income is stable, but my other stocks in this area, M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings, have mustered growth too.

For income hunters, Legal & General is still a stock to consider buying. For those after growth, patience is required.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

With £20,000 of savings how much second income could a 40-year-old ISA investor get at 65?

| Harvey Jones

A relatively small investment could deliver a heap of second income if left to grow in the FTSE 100 for…

Read more »

Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I use a SIPP so my daughter can retire at 51 with £8m

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP's an excellent tool for investors who want to take hold of their retirement planning. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I’m backing this FTSE 100 industrial stock to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes this FTSE 100 stock's overlooked and thinks it may deliver the type of growth we’ve seen…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is this a rare opportunity to buy cheap small-cap UK shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Small-cap UK shares have been a little overlooked in the recent rally. Dr James Fox wonders whether there may be…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks, investment trusts and ETFs to target a long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK dividend stocks to buy this summer? Here are three top passive income picks to consider…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

These 3 under-the-radar UK shares are rallying

| Mark Hartley

These three UK shares are quietly soaring in 2025, with strong returns and income potential. Our writer thinks they may…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

I think this stock has what Warren Buffett saw in Apple

| Stephen Wright

As Warren Buffett notes, getting people to give up their iPhones is difficult. But there might be something they value…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple but powerful way to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why and how he thinks an investor with limited means could aim to build wealth by buying…

Read more »