Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much in Phoenix Group shares does an investor need for £1k of monthly passive income?

How much in Phoenix Group shares does an investor need for £1k of monthly passive income?

We don’t necessarily need big dividend yields to build up some regular monthly passive income. But they can help us get there quicker.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Some FTSE 100 dividend yields might have declined as their underlying share prices have risen, but I still see plenty for passive income investors to choose from.

The insurance business can be cyclical. But it can put a lot of cash into shareholders pockets over the long term.

Winning insurance returns

Right now, I like the look of Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) and its forecast yield of 8.4%. That’s about twice the Footsie’s average dividend yield. It easily beats the FTSE 100 total return of 6.9% average per year over the past 20 years.

It falls short of the average annual 9.6% from Stocks and Shares ISAs in the past decade. But that’s total return again, and the Phoenix 8.4% is only from dividends. Forecasters expect it to reach a 9% yield by 2027, based on the current share price.

Ups and downs

Over the long term, total returns are what matter. And we can see from the above chart that the Phoenix share price has gone pretty much nowhere over the past five years.

It’s actually a 4.5% gain, which is pretty pathetic really. And it’s mostly come from the current year to date. In fact, the shares are up only 5.4% in the past 10 years. So dividends are all that shareholders have had for a decade now — decent ones, at least.

That’s what I mean about companies in this sector being cyclical. Dividends are never guaranteed. And stock performance tends to be hit hard in tough economic times. It’s a risky sector. And diversification is essential to minimise the risk from any particular sector like this.

Better times?

Still, I’m hoping the insurance sector will have a better decade ahead of it. I mean, we still had good returns from dividends. But maybe the market can swing some share price appreciation into the mix.

In fact, with 2024 full-year results delivered in March 2025, CEO Andy Briggs said: “Our strong performance in 2024 and the operating momentum we have built will support us in delivering our growth strategy and have led us to upgrade our cash generation and adjusted operating profit targets through to 2026.”

The company intends to continue its progressive dividend rises, after lifting the 2024 payout by 2.6%.

So how much?

To earn £1,000 per month in passive income from Phoenix Group shares? That’s £12,000 per year. At the forecast 8.4%, we’d need a total pot worth a shade short of £143,000. There are different ways to build up to that amount.

A single £20,000 ISA allowance invested in Phoenix with all dividends reinvested could get there in 25 years. Half an allowance, or £10,000, invested every year could reach the total in less than 10 years.

I must stress again that I’d never put all my money in one stock. But, by carefully selecting a range of dividend shares, these kinds of returns are certainly possible. I might add some Phoenix to the insurance shares I already own.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

The Babcock share price soars 11% after it announces a big increase in profit!

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at how the Babcock share price responded to the release of the group’s latest results…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Back below £1, is this FTSE 250 stock an unmissable passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks two FTSE 250 REITs looking to merge could be an interesting opportunity for investors looking for passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where next for the BP share price?

| James Beard

The BP share price is 35% more volatile than the FTSE 100. With this in mind, our writer considers how…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 7% from March, are shares in this FTSE star financial stock at a bargain-basement price?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial gem has fallen in price recently, but this could signal a huge bargain to be had.…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Having fallen 31% in a year, could this downtrodden UK stock be an excellent long-term play?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for one UK stock that’s suffering more than most from the recent slowdown in the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing For Beginners

2 UK shares that are too uncertain for me to touch right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he has picked two UK shares that are close to 52-week lows and why he believes…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying National Grid shares at just under £11?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid shares are close to their post-rights issue high, but there could still be value remaining in the stock.…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 70% with a 9.4% yield! Am I too late to get in on this rallying FTSE 250 stock?

| Mark Hartley

Ithaca Energy has a high yield and a soaring share price – but is the FTSE 250 oil stock a…

Read more »