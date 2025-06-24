Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the stock market about to crash?

Is the stock market about to crash?

Our writer spotlights an investment trust from the FTSE 100 index that he believes offers value, especially as stock market risks mount.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The stock market is a master at shrugging off seemingly serious issues…until it doesn’t.

We saw this most clearly with the brewing Covid pandemic. In January and early February 2020, markets were climbing to record highs, even as word spread about a serious virus sweeping across parts of China.  

Then, all of a sudden, investors panicked and both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 crashed more than 30% in just over a month!

Might something similar be happening now with the Israel-Iran war? The market has acted calmly so far, but President Trump has accused both nations of immediately violating the ceasefire that the US just brokered. So the conflict could still escalate from here.

The most obvious economic risk is if Iran carries out its threat to shut down shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through this narrow strip of water every day. 

The most likely outcome of that would be a sudden spike in oil prices, which would increase inflation and rattle the global economy.

As the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg TV, “There could be secondary and tertiary impacts. Let’s say there is more turbulence that goes into hitting growth prospects in large economies, then you have a trigger impact of downward revisions in prospects for global growth”.

As I type, the S&P 500 is up 0.8% to 6,072. Clearly, investors aren’t concerned, at least not yet.

AI at a discount

Looking at the S&P 500, which is up 22% since 8 April, many growth stocks look very overvalued to me. For example, Palantir is trading at 112 times sales, which is a sky-high multiple, especially when there’s a lot of uncertainty in the global economy.

Therefore, investors might want to consider the FTSE 100 instead. It’s still full of shares that are trading cheaply.

However, that doesn’t mean that one has to forsake growth. Take Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE: PCT). The tech-focused investment trust, which holds 98 stocks, is extremely bullish on the game-changing potential of AI.

We are unashamed, self-confessed AI maximalists and are hugely excited about AI as a strategic, long-term theme.

Polar Capital Technology Trust

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the investment firm holds plenty of Big Tech names, including Nvidia, Meta, and Microsoft. However, I like that there’s a cybersecurity angle here too, as this technology will only grow in importance as the digital/AI revolution deepens.

With hacking and cyber attacks on the rise, cybersecurity is now a necessity rather than a luxury. Top names held in this space include Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, and Cloudflare.

As mentioned above, a big risk right now is an escalation in the Middle East conflict and rising oil prices. Were global economic growth to be hit, then company earnings could come in light, impacting the trust’s portfolio.

However, what I like here is that the shares are currently trading at a 10% discount to net asset value (NAV). So investors can effectively buy into the AI-themed portfolio for less than the market value of the underlying holdings.

Nobody ultimately knows if a crash is imminent. But whatever happens, I’m bullish on Polar Capital Technology Trust shares long term. I think they’re worth considering, especially if the market has any type of wobble.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in CrowdStrike and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palo Alto Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 growth stock has popped 36% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses one of the best performing FTSE 250 shares over the past few weeks and mulls over its…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Dividend Shares

Prediction: in 12 months the sizzling HSBC share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the HSBC share price. Now he examines whether the FTSE 100 bank can continue to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This growth stock just crashed 35%! Time to buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock collapsed yesterday, leaving this Fool to wonder if he should add it to his Stocks…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s why robotaxi success could spur the next Tesla stock surge

| Alan Oscroft

Even after a big fall since December, the Tesla stock price is still up 90% over the past 12 months.…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I’m turning very bullish on this AI growth stock from the S&P 500

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he's very interested in this high-quality growth stock, despite it already being a technology behemoth.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares when Elon Musk first announced robotaxi plans is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

After any number of delays, Tesla has launched its robotaxi network. But with the shares still down since the start…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A 6% dividend yield and 6.2x forward earnings… what’s the catch?

| Dr. James Fox

This stock looks really appealing on paper. It trades with a price-to-earnings ratio far below the sector average and offers…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks with low P/E ratios to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

With the FTSE 100 up 43% in the past five years, some of its best bargains aren't so cheap now.…

Read more »