Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See how much an investor needs in an ISA to fund an £888 monthly passive income

See how much an investor needs in an ISA to fund an £888 monthly passive income

Harvey Jones grabs his calculator to work out how much money people need to generate a decent passive income in retirement, and how much they need to put away.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Passive income has always struck me as the holy grail of investing. A regular payment landing in my account, without me having to lift a finger. Ideally, generated inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

To generate £888 a month, or £10,656 a year, I’d need to think carefully about what kind of payout I’m aiming for. Many people use the so-called 4% rule, which assumes investors draws 4% a year from a pot without running it down too fast. That would mean needing a hefty £266,400 to hit my income target.

That’s quite a chunk of change. But I think it’s possible to bring that number down a fair bit, depending on the stocks I pick and the yields they offer.

Higher yields, smaller pot

One of my favourite second income stocks is FTSE 100 wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG). A year ago, it was yielding close to 10%. That’s since dipped to around 7.9% as the shares have enjoyed a strong run.

They’ve climbed 25% over 12 months, and 60% over five years. Not bad for a stock many wrote off as purely an income play. Possibly including me.

M&G isn’t without risk. Markets remain shaky, and the long shift to passive investing is still a threat to its active management model. With interest rates staying higher for longer, income seekers may find cash and bonds more tempting than equity income stocks, where capital is at risk. The dividend is set for modest growth, with the board targeting 2% annual increases.

But there’s still potential. On 30 May, M&G revealed that Japan’s Dai-ichi Life will be taking a 15% stake, bringing an estimated $6bn of new investment into its funds over the next five years. That has given sentiment a lift. I suspect share price growth may slow after its strong run, but I think M&G is still worth considering with a long-term view.

Even so, I wouldn’t pile everything into a single income stock, no matter how juicy the yield. Instead, I’d spread my money around and aim for a more realistic average yield of 5.5%.

Compounding and growing

With a 5.5% yield, I’d need around £193,745 in my ISA to generate £10,656 of annual income and hit that £888 monthly goal. That assumes I live off the dividends, and leave the capital untouched to keep growing over time.

That’s almost £195,000 which sounds like a lot, and it is. But over a 40-year working life, I think it’s achievable. For example, investing just £75 a month at an average growth rate of 7% – roughly in line with the long-term FTSE 100 average – could do the trick.

Naturally, there are risks. Stock markets can go down as well as up. Inflation will nibble away at the buying power of that £888. So I’d encourage anyone with long-term ambitions to save more if they can.

But this shows that with patience, consistency and a little know-how, building a decent ISA income pot is far from impossible. I’d say income investors might consider buying high-yield stocks where the fundamentals still stack up, while diversifying to help smooth out the ride.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could a £20,000 ISA provide in a year?

| Royston Wild

A diversified portfolio of high-yield FTSE shares can build a large and reliable passive income over time, as Royston Wild…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Value Shares

The BP share price is climbing – see how much £10k invested 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

It's been a tough few years for the BP share price. Harvey Jones examines whether the FTSE 100 oil giant…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock has soared 1,471% in 5 years. Here’s how I’m hunting for the next Nvidia!

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has put in a stunning performance over the past five years. This writer tries to apply some lessons…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

If someone decided to start buying shares with £10k a year ago, here’s what they could be sitting on now!

| Christopher Ruane

If someone had started buying shares a year ago with £10k, what might have happened? Our writer outlines some factors…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is close to an all-time record. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been punching out the lights of late. Our writer thinks things could get even better…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price slips further — how much would £10k invested at the start of the year be worth now?

| Mark Hartley

The Tesla share price remains under pressure, with risks mounting from multiple directions. Here’s what a £10,000 investment would be…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is a sea of red! Time to cut my losses?

| Harvey Jones

Every time Harvey Jones checks out the Ocado share price, he sees red. Will it ever stop falling and leaving…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Over the next 5 years, I think these S&P 500 stocks will make me more money than a global index fund can

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes that these two high-quality S&P 500 growth stocks have the potential to beat the market over the…

Read more »