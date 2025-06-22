Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in Lloyds shares in 2020 would have given investors how much in dividends?

£10,000 in Lloyds shares in 2020 would have given investors how much in dividends?

Dividends from Lloyds shares have surged during the last few years. But can the FTSE bank remain a passive income powerhouse?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Retail banks like Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) are among the most popular shares out there for dividend investors. They’re known for their generous payout ratios and the predictable cash flows they enjoy from essential everyday products like loans, current accounts, and credit cards.

Since 2020, this FTSE 100 share has paid total dividends of 10.9p per share. It’s delivered healthy cash rewards even though — like other UK banks — it was forced to suspend dividends by regulators during the pandemic.

This means that someone who invested £10,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of the decade would have made a total passive income of around £1,715.

Dividends have risen sharply since the depth of the Covid-19 crisis. But can the bank maintain its recent impressive momentum?

Dividend growth

It’s important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed. But encouragingly, the 17 brokers with ratings on Lloyds expect cash payouts to keep rolling (and climbing) at least to 2027.

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20253.46p9.1%4.6%
20264.12p19.1%5.5%
20274.68p13.6%6.2%

Indeed, predictions of blistering dividend growth mean yields rise rapidly above the broader FTSE 100’s long-term average of 3-4%.

These positive forecasts reflect analysts’ expectations of breakneck profits growth over the period. Earnings per share are tipped to rise at an average of 21% a year through to 2027.

Based on current earnings projections, I’d say Lloyds’ dividend projections look pretty secure. Dividends for the next three years are covered between 2.1 times and 2.4 times by anticipated earnings. These figures sit comfortable above the accepted safety watermark of 2 times.

On top of this, the bank has deep pockets it can call upon to maintain its ultra-progressive dividend policy if profits disappoint. Its Common Tier Equity (CET) 1 ratio was 13.5% as of March, above the target of 13% it’s planning for by the end of 2026.

Car crash

Yet while I’m confident in current dividend forecasts today, things could change quickly depending on a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation into the motor finance industry.

In a nutshell, loan providers — of which Lloyds is one of the country’s biggest — face billions of pounds in fines if the Supreme Court upholds an earlier ruling that ‘secret’ commissions to car retailers are unlawful.

Lloyds has set aside £1.15bn to cover possible costs, but some analysts think it could potentially run into tens of billions. As with the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal earlier this century, the implications on lenders’ profits and dividends could be severe.

Is Lloyds a buy?

Risk averse investors may be waiting until the Supreme Court makes its ruling in July before buying Lloyds shares. In my opinion, I think they should consider avoiding the Black Horse bank regardless of the court’s findings.

Lloyds faces multiple profits challenges that could impact share price performance and dividends in the coming years. Loan growth and credit impairments could disappoint if the UK economy struggles. Margins are also under mounting pressure as interest rates fall and market competition heats up.

On the plus side, the company stands to benefit from robust conditions in the UK housing market. But on balance, I think it poses too much risk for me to consider, even accounting for analysts’ bright dividend estimates.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is close to an all-time record. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been punching out the lights of late. Our writer thinks things could get even better…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price slips further — how much would £10k invested at the start of the year be worth now?

| Mark Hartley

The Tesla share price remains under pressure, with risks mounting from multiple directions. Here’s what a £10,000 investment would be…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is a sea of red! Time to cut my losses?

| Harvey Jones

Every time Harvey Jones checks out the Ocado share price, he sees red. Will it ever stop falling and leaving…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Over the next 5 years, I think these S&P 500 stocks will make me more money than a global index fund can

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes that these two high-quality S&P 500 growth stocks have the potential to beat the market over the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Over the last 2 years, this investment trust has doubled the FTSE 100 index’s return

| Ben McPoland

Here are three key reasons why our writer reckons this high-quality investment trust from the FTSE 100 index is worth…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Keep an eye on this FTSE 100 stock in the week ahead

| Stephen Wright

The last time Bunzl issued a trading update, the stock fell 25%. So could the FTSE 100 stock be set…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 bank is up 60% in year but still cheap with a P/E of just 9!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has overlooked this FTSE 100 bank, until today. It's been bombing along yet still looks decent value. But…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how to try and get back on track

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Despite upward momentum in the stock market, not every Stocks and Shares ISA’s in the black. Zaven Boyrazian explores strategies…

Read more »