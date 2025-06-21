Member Login
3 growth stocks I’ve bought for the ‘AI agent’ revolution

Edward Sheldon sees AI agents as one of the most exciting themes in the stock market. Here are three growth stocks he has bought in an effort to capitalise.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

As a long-term investor, I tend to focus on big, powerful investment themes. And one theme I’m really excited about today is the emergence of ‘AI agents’ – software that can perform business tasks autonomously. I believe the investment potential here is enormous. With that in mind, here are three growth stocks I’ve bought for the agentic AI revolution.

Salesforce

My number one play on AI agents today is software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). It has a product called Agentforce and it’s having a lot of success with it.

Indeed, since its launch in October last year, the company has signed over 8,000 customers. Of these, around half are now paying for the service.

The main reason I’m bullish here is that Agentforce integrates really well with Salesforce’s apps and data services (Data Cloud and Tableau Next). This is important – without the right data, agents are likely to be useless.

I’ll point out that ServiceNow’s agentic AI offering also integrates well with data and apps. So, competition from this firm is a risk.

However, I like the risk-reward proposition here at today’s share price and valuation. Salesforce trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 23. I believe the stock offers value at present and is worth considering.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is well known for its generative AI capabilities (it’s a part-owner of ChatGPT-owner OpenAI). What a lot of investors don’t realise, however, is that this company is also a major player in the agentic AI space.

Today, it offers a range of services designed to help developers/organisations build and deploy agents to increase business productivity. For example, Azure AI Foundry Agent Service allows professional developers to build specialised agents to handle complex business tasks.

I was buying this growth stock a few months ago when it was near $350. It’s now at $480, so doesn’t look as attractive as it did back then.

That said, I think it’s still worth considering for the long term (especially on a 5%-10% pullback). While competition from other cloud computing giants such as Amazon and Alphabet is a risk, I believe this stock has bags of potential.

CrowdStrike

Finally, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) could be a major player in the agentic AI revolution. It’s one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies.

It offers a solution called Charlotte AI, which CEO George Kurtz refers to as the company’s agentic security analyst. This is designed to transform threat detection and response by bringing automation and autonomous reasoning to cybersecurity operations.

CrowdStrike should also benefit from other companies’ rollout of AI agents. Given that they typically have access to massive amounts of data, they are going to significantly increase the surface area of IT that needs to be protected.

Now, this stock is the riskiest of the three. That’s because it’s a much younger company (meaning it’s a little more unproven) and doesn’t have a lot of profits at this stage.

It has also had a huge run this year, rising over 40%. I still believe it’s worth considering, but I think investors are better off waiting for a pullback before buying.

