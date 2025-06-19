Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Vodafone’s share price set to surge on new VodafoneThree’s £11bn investment plan?

Is Vodafone’s share price set to surge on new VodafoneThree’s £11bn investment plan?

Vodafone’s share price has been kept in check on uncertainty over its merger with rival network Three, but with this firmly out of the way is it set to soar?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Vodafone’s (LSE: VOD) share price has struggled over the past year. I think much of this has resulted from market uncertainty over the merger of Vodafone UK with Three UK.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority formally approved it on 5 December. However, its official completion was only on 31 May. Vodafone holds 51% of the newly-named VodafoneThree, while the remainder’s held by CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited.

New investments and cost savings

The two companies announced on 2 June they’ll invest £1.3bn in VodafoneThree’s network in the first year. The intention is to take the market leadership position in the UK away from EE and O2. BT owns the former, and Telefonica and Liberty Global own the latter.

They’ll also invest £11bn over the next 10 years to create Europe’s most advanced 5G network, starting with this initial investment.

The parent companies expect the combined VodafoneThree business to deliver cost and capital expenditure synergies of £700m after five years.  

The key risk here is any major mishandling in this process of combining the two’s UK operations. This could negate much of these forecast synergies and be value destructive. That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Vodafone’s earnings will increase by a spectacular 59.3% a year to end-2027.

Are the shares undervalued?

The key element of my assessment of any firm’s stock price is to run a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This shows where any firm’s stock price should be, centred around cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

Using other analysts’ figures and my own, the DCF for Vodafone shows it’s 44% undervalued at 73p. Therefore, the fair value of its shares is £1.30.

Consequently, all things being equal, I think the stock price could soar as it converges with its fair value over time.

Will I buy the shares?

Even before the merger, which I see as very promising, the firm looked solid to me. Its 2025 results released on 20 May showed reported revenue rise 2% year on year to €37.4bn (£31.48bn). Service revenue increased 2.8% to €30.8bn.

That said, two key factors prevent me from buying the stock. The first is that I’m aged over 50 and focused on shares that deliver dividend yields over 7%. Its full-year 2025 dividend was 5 euro cents (4.3p), which gives a current yield of 5.7%. This is still better than the FTSE 100 average of 3.5% but doesn’t meet my requirement.

The second reason is the sub-£1 share price, which creates a considerable price volatility risk, in my view. More specifically, at the current 75p price, each one-penny move represents 1.3% of the stock’s entire value! This is way too risky for me at my point in the investment cycle.

That said, I think it’s well worth the consideration of investors who view these factors as less important.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how a Stocks & Shares ISA could help turn £1,000 per month into £1,000,000

| Stephen Wright

A 6.5% average annual return is enough to turn £1,000 per month into £1m over 30 years. And a Stocks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This dynamic UK stock has a 9.5% dividend yield and could be 43% undervalued

| Alan Oscroft

Does this UK stock have a rare combination of both dividend and growth potential? Let's examine a bit closer and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought this excellent S&P 500 stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) could be a big S&P 500 winner as it doubles down on the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 can offer some growth bargains. But here are 3 risks to watch out for!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of factors he considers when sifting through the FTSE 250 looking for potential bargain shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 defensive shares for investors to consider for passive income in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two reliable dividend payers in defensive sectors that could help build a long-term passive…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

Now could be the opportunity for me to snap up overlooked FTSE shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the recent record FTSE levels could push investors towards looking at more undervalued stocks within the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

A 7.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a reliable FTSE 250 trust

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a potential income gem with a dividend forecast that indicates the dividend per share is heading…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

34% cheaper this year, is this FTSE 100 share a classic turnaround story?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has performed horribly so far in 2025. Our writer sees substantial risks -- but is excited…

Read more »