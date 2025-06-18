Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A £10,000 investment in Vodafone shares, made 5 years ago, is now worth…

A £10,000 investment in Vodafone shares, made 5 years ago, is now worth…

Vodafone shares have had a disappointing few years. But could this year mark the pivot point in the company’s turnaround plans?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The chart for Vodafone (LSE: VOD) shares over the past five years tells a scary story. The mobile phone giant’s share price has fallen 41.8%. And that’s enough to turn a £10,000 investment into just £5,820.

Well, it wouldn’t be quite that bad. Shareholders would have had some dividend cash to help ease their pain. I’m seeing something of a parallel with BT Group a few years previously.

BT paid dividends it couldn’t afford and that contributed to share price falls. The dividend was slashed and the company hit a key performance milestone a year ago. And the share price has been rising since.

Turnaround time?

Vodafone has also cut its dividend, slashing it by 50% for the 2024-25 year. Might we be about to see the share price reversing its slump just like BT’s is doing?

BT’s new lease of life came when the company reported in May 2024 that it had passed the point of peak capital expenditure for its broadband rollout and hit its cost-saving targets a year ahead of plan. It was what CEO Allison Kirkby called “the inflection point on our long-term strategy“.

At Vodafone though, we don’t see the same key focus as BT’s broadband project. And that has its plus and minus points. On the good side, I see it as meaning more baskets with fewer eggs in each one. Less dependence on a single project has to be better for long-term safety.

But the not-so-good side is that there isn’t the same clear and measurable pivot point that BT had in its sights.

Vodafone has changed

With full-year results on 20 May, CEO Margherita Della Valle said: “Since I set out my plans to transform Vodafone two years ago, Vodafone has changed“.

We already knew of the dividend cut, and the company also announced a new share buyback worth up to €500m. The update spoke of “a strong balance sheet”. But we saw net debt still at €22.4bn (£18.9bn). Though way down from €33.2bn a year previously, it was about the same as the company’s market cap — just like at BT.

A possible turning point for me was the statement: “We are now entering a phase of medium-term, sustainable adjusted free cash flow growth“.

One drawback I see is that forecasts don’t show much in the way of earnings growth. We should see profit for the 2025/26 year, and analysts see earnings rising the year after. But then there’s a small dip on the cards for 2027/28.

Bullish signs

The year just ended was one of disposals and reorganisation. And while that was welcome, Vodafone did say “we still have much more to do“.

Dividends should now be covered by earnings, so there’s less risk there. And I do think we could be in for a better decade ahead.

But I want to see the final outcome of the restructuring, and see earnings growth back on the forecasts. When those happen, I’ll consider buying. I’m too risk-averse to take the plunge just yet, even if I’m perhaps missing a buying opportunity now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have surged… this stock could be next

| Dr. James Fox

With Rolls-Royce shares up 1,000% over the past two-and-a-half years, investors are on the lookout for the next stock to…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Up 83% in a year, is this FTSE 250 bank en route to joining the FTSE 100?

| Mark Hartley

A lesser-known banking stock on the FTSE 250 is rapidly climbing the ranks, vying for a place in the top…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Which UK shares could be next to leave for the US?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two FTSE 100 firms that might be tempted to join the companies moving their shares from…

Read more »

Chef preparing food to be delivered by Deliveroo Editions
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the only free lunch on the FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his eye on Tesco shares. The FTSE 100's biggest grocery chain has served up top notch fare…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of the FTSE 250’s most ‘hated’ shares! Which should investors consider buying?

| Royston Wild

Hedge funds think these FTSE 250 stocks will plummet in value. But Royston Wild feels one of them might defy…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s why I just loaded up on this FTSE 100 growth and dividend share

| Royston Wild

With a high dividend yield and ultra-low P/E ratio, I thought this strong FTSE 100 outperformer was too cheap for…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is surging right now! So why won’t I touch it with a bargepole?

| Royston Wild

Conflict between Iran and Israel is driving BP's share price steadily higher. Yet Royston Wild remains keen to avoid the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price surge even higher in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Lloyds share price has been on a tearing run of late. Ken Hall has his say on the stock's…

Read more »