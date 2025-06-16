Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These are the 5 ‘safest’ shares on the London Stock Exchange

These are the 5 ‘safest’ shares on the London Stock Exchange

Zaven Boyrazian has been scouring the London Stock Exchange for the ‘safest’ UK shares. Here are the top five he found. But are they no-brainer buys?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The London Stock Exchange is home to over 1,500 shares. But not all of these companies will go on to deliver a strong return for shareholders, and many of them aren’t ‘safe’ picks either. No stock is 100% safe, of course. But for conservative investors, finding the safest places to park and grow capital is a priority. And thanks to stock screeners, it’s possible to quickly trim more volatile stocks from consideration and uncover profitable and healthy enterprises that come with a lot more security.

Screening the UK market

Let’s start by defining the goals of this screening process. The aim is to find businesses with healthy balance sheets, low share price volatility, and robust earnings.

With that in mind, I set up the following criteria:

  • A beta of less than 1.0 to find stocks that have lower volatility relative to the market.
  • A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 25 to avoid richly valued stocks that might take a tumble on an earnings miss.
  • An interest coverage ratio of at least 10 to ensure there’s enough operating income to cover debt-related expenses.
  • A net income growth rate of at least 10% to ensure profits are growing.

Five ‘safest’ stocks

After applying these filters, a decent-sized list of UK shares was generated. And in order of market-cap, the top five stocks turn out to be:

  1. Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO).
  2. Intertek Group.
  3. Cranswick.
  4. Bytes Technology Group.
  5. MONY Group.

So are these stocks no-brainer buys? Not necessarily.

Screening the London Stock Exchange is just the first step of the investment research process. And just because a business has passed these ‘safe’ criteria, that doesn’t mean buying shares is a risk-free endeavour.

To demonstrate, let’s zoom in on the top pick, Rio Tinto.

Risk versus reward

As one of the largest mining enterprises in the world, Rio Tinto certainly has the advantage of size on its side. And with over $8.8bn of cash on its balance sheet versus $13.9bn in debts along with $15.6bn in operating cash flow generation last year, the company seems to be quite healthy.

Rising global demand for copper – a critical material for electronics – along with strategic diversification into critical energy transition metals like lithium creates welcome tailwinds. That’s a handy boost to help secure future earnings growth. And with the P/E ratio at just 8.4, the stock seems to be trading at a discount relative to many of its peers.

For investors, that creates quite an enticing picture. But it’s also important to explore the threats that Rio Tinto currently faces. And one of the biggest seems to be its dependency on China.

China’s a big consumer of rare earth metals as well as construction materials like iron ore used to make steel. A slowdown in Chinese construction or electric vehicle (EV) demand could have a significant adverse impact on commodity prices, harming Rio Tinto’s profitability. After all, extracting metals from the ground incurs a lot of fixed costs.

In such a scenario, an investment into Rio Tinto may not turn out to be ‘safe’ after all. It’s a similar story with the other stocks on this list. And to avoid making ill-informed decisions, investors must spend time digging deeper to avoid falling into traps.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intertek Group Plc and Mony Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £14 now, Persimmon’s share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 pharma gem now a brilliant bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has been hit by fears of US tariffs and litigation over a key product, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett losing his touch?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle has underperformed the S&P 500 during three of the past four years.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Non-energy minerals are the top performers in 2025. These small-cap FTSE shares are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines which sectors are doing well in 2025 and the FTSE shares that investors should consider to benefit…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Buying 10,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have had a rough ride, with dividends slashed in half. But with its turnaround making steady progress, is…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Aviva shares could be primed to thrive in the long run if its takeover of Direct Line is a success,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At today’s price, buying 1,000 British American Tobacco shares generates a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tobacco companies may not be popular, but the British American Tobacco share price is on the rise, along with its…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The cheapest UK stock in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades at a massive discount to the market. Edward Sheldon believes it's mispriced and that there's…

Read more »