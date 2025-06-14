Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much passive income a 21-year-old investing £60 a week could earn by 35!

Here’s how much passive income a 21-year-old investing £60 a week could earn by 35!

A 21-year-old putting this passive income into action today could realistically target a four-figure passive income by their mid-thirties. Here’s how!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One way some financially savvy people earn passive income is by regularly investing money into shares that pay dividends.

I like that approach for a number of reasons. It is simple, allows someone to benefit from the hard work of successful companies, and can be adapted to each person’s own financial circumstances.

For example, imagine someone starts doing this aged 21, with £60 a week. Here is what they could be earning by 35.

The magic of compounding

One approach would be to invest the money and receive any dividends along the way.

Personally, I prefer a second approach, which involves reinvesting those dividends (known as compounding).

Compounding at an annual rate of 7%, the portfolio ought to be worth over £72,600 by 35. At a 7% dividend yield, that could generate around £5,083 of passive income each year.

I think 7% is a realistic target in the current market while sticking to carefully selected blue-chip shares.

How to start investing

Dividends are never guaranteed. Compound annual returns can be affected by share price moves too – prices can down as well as up. So, careful selection of a diversified portfolio of quality shares is the order of the day.

Before getting onto that, though, it is necessary to have somewhere to put that £10 each week.

So a useful, practical first move to put this passive income plan into action would be to set up a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or trading app.

Finding brilliant dividend shares to buy and hold

Another important step – and one I think it is well worth taking time over if necessary – is looking for income shares to buy.

What makes for a good income share?

Different people have their own ideas, but I think it is helpful if a company has a proven ability to generate more spare cash than it needs. So, it can be helpful for a company to have a mature business that does not require very high ongoing investment.

An example of such a company I think investors should consider is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

The Lucky Strike maker has long been a massive cash generator. Cigarettes are cheap to make but can be sold expensively – and it sells millions every day, around the world.

The dividend yield stands at 6.6%. British American is one of the few FTSE 100 companies to have raised its dividend per share annually for decades.

No dividend is ever guaranteed, though. Cigarette use is declining in many markets and that poses a risk to profits for British American. Whether it can keep its cash cow generating lots of spare cash in coming decades, while building its non-cigarette business, will be critical when it comes to the firm’s long-term performance. That will matter for many investors’ passive income plans.

For now, at least, British American’s brand portfolio, multinational operations, and large customer base mean that it continues to generate sizeable free cash flows.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Could this overlooked FTSE 100 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce's market cap was similar to this FTSE 100 firm just two-and-a-half years ago. Now it’s flying high. Could Melrose…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer goes through some of the recent price history for Greggs shares and explains why he's again decided to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With £10 a week, here’s how to start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane says it's possible to start buying shares for a tenner a week. Here are some of the moves…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 75% in a year! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has soared in the past year. Our writer considers whether he ought to invest in the business at…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Want to generate a £1,600 second income each year from a £20k ISA? Here’s how to try!

| Christopher Ruane

Stuffing an ISA with high-quality dividend shares is one way to build up passive income streams. Our writer explores how…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 company is down 33% this year. Here’s why I’m thinking of buying

| Alan Oscroft

The worst 2025 performer in the FTSE 100 has been hit by some fresh crises. Is it time for investors…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This FTSE hidden gem now has a stunning 7.4% yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even with the FTSE reaching record highs in 2025, there are still plenty of massive under-the-radar dividend yields to take…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 may be soaring, but these two trusts still look heavily undervalued

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100 may be near record highs but not everything has taken off yet. Our writer identifies two promising…

Read more »