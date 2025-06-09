Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £17,000 in savings? Here’s how investors could target £8,453 of annual passive income from this FTSE 100 heavyweight!

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how investors could target £8,453 of annual passive income from this FTSE 100 heavyweight!

Shares in this FTSE 100 stock have a much higher dividend yield than the index average and can generate potentially life-changing passive income.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) are at a one-year high of £35.10.  

Given this rise, its yield has fallen – with its 235.52p 2024 annual dividend now paying 6.7%. Nonetheless, this still compares very favourably to the FTSE 100’s current average yield of 3.5%.

So the stock remains a key holding in my portfolio designed to pay me high dividend income into the future. I will use this to further reduce my working commitments as and when I choose.

How much income can it make?

The average amount in a UK savings account is £17,000. This amount of shares in British American Tobacco at the current 6.7% yield would make £1,139 in dividends this year.

On the same basis over 10 years it would rise to £11,390, and over 30 years to £34,170, although this is not guaranteed.

Clearly this is a lot better than could be had in a standard UK savings account.

However, it could be far greater if the common financial practice of ‘dividend compounding’ is used. This simply involves reinvesting the dividends paid by a stock straight back into it.

In this event on the same average 6.7% yield, the dividends after 10 years would be £16,160, not £11,390. And after 30 years on the same basis they would increase to £109,169.

With the original £17,000 added in, the total value of the holding would be £126,169. At that point – given the same average 6.7% yield – the annual dividend income would be £8,453!

A share price profit too?

The other part of the potential profit in a dividend-paying stock – a price gain – might also be in play.

Despite the recent gains, a discounted cash flow analysis (DCF) shows the stock is technically 54% undervalued at its present £34.05 price.

Therefore, the fair value for British American Tobacco shares is £74.02, although prices can go down as well as up.

A DCF measurement identifies where any firm’s share price should be, centred on cash flow forecasts for the business.

A risk for the firm is any delay in its ongoing switch away from the former products and towards the latter ones. This could give its competitors that are pursuing the same strategy the advantage.

That said, its 3 June H1 2025 trading update said it expects to deliver full-year revenue growth of 1%-2%, and 1.5%-2.5% adjusted operating profit growth.

In 2024, its revenue was £25.867bn, and profit was £2.736bn.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that the firm’s earnings will increase 16.6% a year to end-2027. And growth here is key to powering any company’s share price and dividends higher over time.

Will I buy more of the shares?

The recent share price gains are immaterial to me, given the enormous value remaining in the stock. Its huge overall potential value is enhanced by analysts’ projections for significant increases in dividends too.

Specifically, these are for 245.7p this year, 252.8p next year, and 263.4p in 2027. Based on the current share price, this would generate respective dividend yields of 7%, 7.2%, and 7.5%.

Given these factors, I will buy more of the shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could someone earn by investing £5.19 per day?

| Stephen Wright

Over the course of a career lasting 40 or 50 years, £5.19 per day could turn into something generating more…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 33% and with a 7.2% yield, this is 2025’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 ad firm have fallen from £19 in 2017 to just £5.48 today. But there's now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Analysts are predicting big things for this UK growth stock

| James Beard

With the holiday season approaching, our writer takes a look at a UK growth stock that’s operating in a market…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income share is a dividend superstar, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium. Why wasn't Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This dividend share trades at a 10-year low but yields 7%! Unmissable bargain or deadly trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running the rule over a FTSE 100 dividend share that's suddenly offering a terrific rate of income…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock ISA portfolio to consider for passive income and growth!

| Charlie Carman

Passive income and share price growth are important in investing, but it's not necessarily a binary choice. This five-stock portfolio…

Read more »