Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 50%, is this one of the FTSE 250’s best value shares?

Down 50%, is this one of the FTSE 250’s best value shares?

At £12.07, Wizz Air shares are considerably cheaper than those of IAG and easyJet. Is it one of the FTSE 250’s greatest recovery shares?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Falling by another quarter in value this week, Wizz Air‘s (LSE:WIZZ) share price over the last year has been nothing short of disastrous. Total losses are 50%, making the budget airline one of the FTSE 250‘s worst-performing shares.

Full-year results on Thursday (5 April) revealed a mix of both opportunities and challenges for the company. But the market chose to focus on the shortcomings and marched towards the exits again.

According to analyst Adam Vettese of eToro, low-cost airlines are experiencing resilient demand and dominance in Central and Eastern Europe. Along with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet, these trends position Wizz for potential growth longer term

So why are Wizz Air shares sinking? And should patient investors consider opening a position in the embattled airline?

Profits miss forecasts

Thursday’s update showed Wizz Air’s revenues rose 3.8% in the 12 months to March, to €5.3bn. It enjoyed record traffic of 63.4m passengers — up 2.2% year on year — as demand across the broader travel sector continued to increase.

Yet a combination of increasing costs and operational issues meant it’s been unable to fully capitalise on the fertile market. Operating profit actually tanked 61.7% from fiscal 2024, to €167.5m, while net profit was down 41.5% at €213.9m.

The latter missed the €250m-€300m updated target released in January, the second profit warning of the financial year. As if this wasn’t bad enough, Wizz Air spooked investors further by failing to release guidance for the current fiscal period.

Fleet issues

The chief problem is that engine issues have grounded around a fifth of the company’s fleet. The scale of the issue’s far greater than investors had initially expected, and remedial measures from the power unit manufacturer isn’t providing total protection.

Analyst Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown notes that the two-year compensation package with Pratt & Whitney, the engine manufacturer, will only mitigate some but not all of operational and financial impacts on the business

Is the airline a Buy?

Wizz Air’s problems mean it’s failed to enjoy the price upswing of the UK’s other major listed airlines in recent times. IAG shares are up 91.9% over the past year. easyJet‘s share price is up 22.4%.

As a consequence, the emerging markets specialist changes hands on a far reduced price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple compared to its peers. This is 5.1 times compared with 6.3 times and 8.3 times for IAG and easyJet respectively.

Does this represent attractive value for long-term investors? I’m not so sure. City analysts expect earnings to rise 109% this financial year. But with tough economic conditions tipped to persist — and some analysts tipping aircraft groundings to continue for maybe two-three years — this bullish forecasts looks more than a little fragile, in my view.

And looking longer term, it faces the lasting dangers of mounting competition, volatile fuel and labour costs, airport and air traffic control disruptions, and geopolitical issues impacting travel to key destinations.

So despite its cheapness, I think investors should consider leaving Wizz Air shares on the tarmac and look at other UK stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Are these 10%+ dividend stocks too good to be true? Maybe not

| Alan Oscroft

I'm taking a look at a couple of dividend stocks offering very high yields, both with progressive long-term dividend policies.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two high-quality shares that are lighting up his tax-efficient investment account and pension (SIPP) in 2025.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price recovery has helped Harvey Jones double his money in short order, with dividends thrown in. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since the end of the pandemic. But how have investors who bought the stock…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Up 149% in 5 years, can the Barclays share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Barclays share price has had a great few years. Could things get even better from here? This writer reckons…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK shares: could 2025 be a brilliant year for bargains?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, despite the FTSE 100 hitting new highs, he reckons this could be a great moment for…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

My favourite investment trust scores 5/5 on my passive income checklist

| Alan Oscroft

This could be my all-time top selection for passive income from the UK stock market. Let's see why it measures…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares still a buy to consider after the dividend yield falls below 5%?

| Mark Hartley

After years of solid dividend action, National Grid shares seems to be losing their appeal as a passive income stock.…

Read more »