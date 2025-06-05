Massively overlooked: are these the next companies to lift my Stocks & Shares ISA?

My Stocks and Shares ISA hasn’t performed as well as I had hoped in 2025, having almost doubled in value in 2024. And in the current market, I’m not finding it particularly easy to find the companies that could supercharge my portfolio. In fact, I’ve increasingly been looking at the AIM index and smaller-cap UK stocks in order to find value.
So what companies have I caught my eye? Well, here are some I’ve added to the watchlist: The Pebble Group, Card Factory, Keller Group, Yü Group (LSE:YU), and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS).
|Company
|P/E 2025
|P/E 2026
|P/E 2027
|Div. Yield 2025
|Div. Yield 2026
|Div. Yield 2027
|Net Debt 2025
|Net Debt 2026
|Net Debt 2027
|Pebble Group
|11.5
|10
|8.8
|5%
|5.4%
|5.5%
|-£16m
|-£17m
|-£18.3m
|Card Factory
|6.2
|5.9
|5.5
|5.1%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|£58.9m
|£104.9m
|£77.9m
|Keller Group
|8.3
|7.9
|7.6
|3.4%
|3.6%
|3.7%
|£29.5m
|£8.7m
|-£62.5m
|Yü Group
|7.5
|7
|—
|4.2%
|4.5%
|5.1%
|-£117m
|-£143.6m
|-£168m
|Celebrus Technologies
|13
|—
|—
|1.8%
|—
|—
|-$31m
|-$40m
|-$54m
Yü Group
Yü Group’s delivered an extraordinary performance, with its share price up over 1,300% in five years. The company supplies energy and utility services to UK businesses and continues to post strong growth.
In 2024, revenue jumped 40% to £646m, with adjusted EBITDA up 11% to £48.8m. The company’s ability to secure contracted revenue offers impressive visibility. It already has £566m locked in for 2025.
As we can see in the above table, the forward metrics are positive. Basic EPS is forecasted to climb from 222p in 2024 to 266p in 2026. Meanwhile, the dividend’s also on a steep upward trajectory. It’s expected to rise from 60p in 2024 to 95p by 2027, equating to a prospective yield of 5.1%.
Moreover, Yü Group’s net cash position’s particularly impressive. It had £80m at the end of 2024, and this is forecasted to reach £117m in 2025 and £168m by 2027.
The stock looks very cheap, especially when we account for net cash. This valuation discount may reflect concerns over energy price volatility, execution risk as the business scales, and the competitive nature of the UK energy market.
Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies operates a disruptive data platform. It’s a sector where US peers often command lofty valuations. Yet Celebrus trades at an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of just four times, a fraction of the sector average.
Despite a recent warning of a dip in revenue for 2025, adjusted pre-tax profits are set to rise, thanks to higher-margin software sales and tight cost controls. It also boasts $31m in cash and no debt, with projections suggesting net cash could reach $54m by 2027.
There are several risks here. Firstly, there are a number of companies in this disruptive space. Customer spending delays due to US trade policy may negatively impact sales further. Moreover, as a very small-cap, AIM-listed stock, liquidity can be thin and the business may be overlooked by larger investors.
Nonetheless, I believe the valuation, balance sheet, and long-term prospects are deserving of additional investor attention. I’m keeping a close eye on it.