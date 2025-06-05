Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Massively overlooked: are these the next companies to lift my Stocks & Shares ISA?

Massively overlooked: are these the next companies to lift my Stocks & Shares ISA?

Dr Fox believes investors need to look harder to find undervalued stocks in the current market. Here are two he’s looking at for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Stocks and Shares ISA hasn’t performed as well as I had hoped in 2025, having almost doubled in value in 2024. And in the current market, I’m not finding it particularly easy to find the companies that could supercharge my portfolio. In fact, I’ve increasingly been looking at the AIM index and smaller-cap UK stocks in order to find value.

So what companies have I caught my eye? Well, here are some I’ve added to the watchlist: The Pebble Group, Card Factory, Keller Group, Yü Group (LSE:YU), and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS).

CompanyP/E 2025P/E 2026P/E 2027Div. Yield 2025Div. Yield 2026Div. Yield 2027Net Debt 2025Net Debt 2026Net Debt 2027
Pebble Group11.5108.85%5.4%5.5%-£16m-£17m-£18.3m
Card Factory6.25.95.55.1%6.6%6.9%£58.9m £104.9m£77.9m
Keller Group8.37.97.63.4%3.6%3.7%£29.5m £8.7m-£62.5m
Yü Group7.574.2%4.5%5.1%-£117m-£143.6m-£168m
Celebrus Technologies131.8%-$31m-$40m-$54m

Yü Group

Yü Group’s delivered an extraordinary performance, with its share price up over 1,300% in five years. The company supplies energy and utility services to UK businesses and continues to post strong growth.

In 2024, revenue jumped 40% to £646m, with adjusted EBITDA up 11% to £48.8m. The company’s ability to secure contracted revenue offers impressive visibility. It already has £566m locked in for 2025.

As we can see in the above table, the forward metrics are positive. Basic EPS is forecasted to climb from 222p in 2024 to 266p in 2026. Meanwhile, the dividend’s also on a steep upward trajectory. It’s expected to rise from 60p in 2024 to 95p by 2027, equating to a prospective yield of 5.1%. 

Moreover, Yü Group’s net cash position’s particularly impressive. It had £80m at the end of 2024, and this is forecasted to reach £117m in 2025 and £168m by 2027.

The stock looks very cheap, especially when we account for net cash. This valuation discount may reflect concerns over energy price volatility, execution risk as the business scales, and the competitive nature of the UK energy market.

Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies operates a disruptive data platform. It’s a sector where US peers often command lofty valuations. Yet Celebrus trades at an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of just four times, a fraction of the sector average.

Despite a recent warning of a dip in revenue for 2025, adjusted pre-tax profits are set to rise, thanks to higher-margin software sales and tight cost controls. It also boasts $31m in cash and no debt, with projections suggesting net cash could reach $54m by 2027.

There are several risks here. Firstly, there are a number of companies in this disruptive space. Customer spending delays due to US trade policy may negatively impact sales further. Moreover, as a very small-cap, AIM-listed stock, liquidity can be thin and the business may be overlooked by larger investors.

Nonetheless, I believe the valuation, balance sheet, and long-term prospects are deserving of additional investor attention. I’m keeping a close eye on it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Shares in Sage Group just go from strength to strength. Now Harvey Jones has just found another reason to consider…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock before 12 June?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock's 31% off its December peak. With the Texas robotaxi launch imminent, I'm wondering if I should add a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

| Stephen Wright

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading. 

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says about the stock market

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator suggests that shares are expensive. But Stephen Wright feels investors should think carefully about what to…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield 8.25% – and the dividend has been growing by 19.75% a year!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the performance of his Taylor Wimpey shares, but the brilliant dividend income on offer…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Despite hitting a near-14-year high, this FTSE 250 defence superstar still looks 32% under its ‘fair value’ to me!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 world leader in several hi-tech defence sectors are trading near a 14-year high. But I…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

Does a P/E ratio of just 7 make the IAG share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

British Airways' parent company has been raking in profits of late -- so does the cheap-looking IAG share price make…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

Down 15% from its year high, is Shell’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has simply tracked the trading pattern of the benchmark oil price in recent months, but I think…

Read more »