£50k to invest? These dividend shares could provide a £4,100 second income just this year!

Looking for ways to make an abundant and reliable second income in retirement? Buying quality dividend shares could be worth considering.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

With a sizeable retirement pot, individuals have a variety of ways they can use their wealth to target a second income.

For instance, they can:

  • Draw down a percentage each year (4% is a popular figure that provides money for around 20 years).
  • Invest in rent-generating real estate.
  • Purchase an annuity product.
  • Load up on corporate and government bonds.
  • Invest in dividend-paying shares.

I plan to purchase dividend shares to fund my own retirement. I’m confident it can deliver a long-term passive income while providing potential for further portfolio growth.

Six of the best

Investing in dividend shares can be a riskier choice than, say, purchasing an annuity that provides a set income every year. Dividends are never guaranteed, and a range of internal and external issues can arise that cause companies to slash, postpone, or cancel shareholder payments.

Individuals can substantially reduce this risk by investing in a range of companies, however. Take the following selection of UK dividend shares as an example:

Dividend shareSectorForward dividend yield
Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)Financial services9.1%
The Renewables Infrastructure GroupRenewable energy infrastructure9.7%
HSBCBanking5.8%
Global X SuperDividend ETFExchange-traded funds (ETFs)11.1%
AssuraReal estate investment trusts (REITs)6.8%
Pennon GroupUtilities6.9%

This portfolio spans a variety of sectors and geographies, reducing the risk of isolated problems and ensuring (in theory) a stable return over the economic cycle. The Global X SuperDividend ETF alone has holdings in 100 high-yield companies (including Phoenix Group and M&G) from multiple industries worldwide.

Pleasingly, each of these businesses carries an ultra-high yield right now. If broker forecasts are correct, a £50,000 investment spread equally across these UK shares would provide a £4,100 passive income over the next year.

That’s not all. I’m optimistic that this portfolio will deliver a growing cumulative second income over time as well.

A FTSE 100 dividend hero

Out of this selection, I think Legal & General shares are worth particular attention from dividend investors. I own them in my own portfolio, and plan to buy more when I next have cash to invest.

As I say, dividends are never certain, even among companies with excellent payout records like this. Payouts here haven’t been cut since 2011, and have risen every year (bar one) since then.

This year’s predicted dividend is covered just 1.1 times by anticipated earnings, leaving little wiggle room if profits are blown off course. If tough economic conditions dent demand for discretionary financial products, dividends here could well disappoint.

Yet I’m optimistic that Legal & General could still hit the City’s dividend projections. With a Solvency II capital ratio of 232%, it has substantial financial resources to hit its dividend growth goals (2% per year) and share buyback targets through to 2027.

And beyond then, I think dividends could keep rising as demographic changes supercharge demand for retirement and wealth products.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, and Pennon Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

