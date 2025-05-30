Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5k invested with Warren Buffett a year ago is now worth…

£5k invested with Warren Buffett a year ago is now worth…

Jon Smith reviews the performance of Warren Buffett’s company but explains how succession risks mean the future might not be plain sailing.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The news earlier this month of Warren Buffett planning to step down from running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) caused quite a stir in the investing community. The great man will soon be making way for Greg Abel, someone who’s been in the business for a long period already. He’ll be hoping to continue the strong performance of the stock. But for now, if an investor had put £5k in Berkshire a year back, here’s what they would currently have.

Looking at the figures

A year ago the US stock was trading at $404. It’s now at $501.75, resulting in a 24% return. In terms of cash, it would translate the initial £5k to an unrealised figure of £6,200.

It’s impressive to have achieved a 24% gain in a single year. Yet it’s important not just to benchmark this against our subjective view on the sort of return we’d like. Rather, it’s better to benchmark this against the broader market and other peers. For example, the S&P 500 is up 11.8% over the same time period. This highlights that being an active stock-picker over this time frame could have been better than simply buying a market tracker.

Yet what if the investor had been active but bought a similar stock, like Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square. That stock is down 3.5% in the past year!

Clearly, Berkshire has done very well, managed by both Buffett and his extended management team.

Reasons for the rally

One large factor behind the share price performance has been Berkshire’s stake in Apple. In fact, over this period, it was the largest holding in the portfolio, at over 40%. Aside from the gain here, it should be noted that Berkshire’s core insurance businesses posted improved underwriting profits and investment income due to higher interest rates.

Finally, investors have noted the large cash position ($348bn) that Buffett and his team were building up and ready to deploy with any attractive ideas. I think this drew in some new investors to the company who are expecting him to strike some large deals soon.

Direction from here

Despite Buffett’s incredible investment returns, it’s not guaranteed that next year will deliver another great performance. Some argue that the company is overly reliant on Apple. If that business and its stock start to underperform, it would significantly impact Berkshire’s share price.

Succession risk is also there. Abel is the best contender, but he will still struggle to replace Buffett. With Charlie Munger (Buffett’s right-hand man for many decades) now sadly dead, Abel will have to rely on others for advice. Even though I don’t expect any large strategy shifts in the short term, some investors might not want to buy the stock when Buffett retires. That’s understandable.

Although an investor would have done very well in the past year, I think the outlook for the next year is much cloudier based on the portfolio holdings and the leadership changes ahead. I’d be inclined to consider a wait-and-see approach with this one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

ChatGPT thinks these are the 3 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

High-yield dividend stocks are a great source of passive income. But what does our writer make of the AI bot's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much income could a £20k ISA generate in a year?

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA is my number one choice for building up a growing long-term income pot. And the early rewards can…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Over 40% of Bill Ackman’s FTSE 100-listed fund is in these 3 top stocks

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square bought this trio of tech stocks when they were out of favour. Are they…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 just 6 weeks ago would now be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights one software stock from the S&P 500 index he's very interested in adding to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is May’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock the best share to consider buying in June?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was surprised to see this dividend growth stock propping up the FTSE 100 over the past month. Does…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is up by 69% this year but I think it’s just getting started

| Harshil Patel

This business offers an excellent combination of stability, growth and dividends. Our writer suspects further opportunities for the FTSE 100…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Dividend Shares

58,121 shares of this ultra-high-yield FTSE dividend star pay income equal to the State Pension

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how many shares he'd have to buy of FTSE 100 financial stock M&G to generate enough income…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing For Beginners

Here’s what the US tariff ruling could mean for FTSE stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he doesn't believe the FTSE pop from news from across the pond will last, but flags…

Read more »