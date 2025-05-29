Member Login
This former penny stock’s on fire – time for me to double down?

It’s not often that Harvey Jones takes a punt on a penny stock. Maybe he should do it more often, given the huge success he’s enjoyed with this one.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When I bought construction and engineering firm Costain Group (LSE: COST) on 29 November 2023, it fitted the technical definition of a penny stock. The shares cost me 60p. Today, they’ve more than doubled to 125p, so it’s a penny stock no more. It’s a red-hot growth stock and I love it.

Costain’s now the best-performer in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). But by my standards, it was a bit of a punt.

Most of my holdings are FTSE 100 blue-chips, often chosen for their dividends. Many have slimmer growth prospects as a result. 3i Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group have powered on since I bought them, but none have matched Costain.

Recovery story with substance

The share price collapsed in 2020. Lockdowns hit construction hard and Costain also had to swallow £90m of losses linked to specific contracts. It was all a bit sticky, and investors deserted the stock. But when I took a closer look in late 2023, one thing stood out. It had net cash of £200m against a market-cap of £160m.

That’s what made me take the plunge. The company had money in the bank and was earning a decent rate of interest on it too.

It was in the early stages of a turnaround and, happily, it’s continued. CEO Alex Vaughan has delivered steady progress. Last year’s £10m share buyback boosted confidence. And on 15 May, the group confirmed that trading this year has remained in line with expectations.

Costain’s on track to hit its adjusted operating margin run rate target of 4.5% in 2025. Its forward work position, a key industry measure, jumped £1.5bn to a record £5.4bn. The board expects net cash to finish the year close to £180m. That’s below today’s £340m market-cap but still a source of comfort.

Momentum still strong

Costain’s strategy of focusing on critical national needs seems to be delivering. Recent contract wins include work in nuclear energy. The board remains confident and so do analysts. Of the six offering one-year ratings, five say Strong Buy and one says Buy.

However, share price growth may now slow. The 16 analysts offering price targets suggest a median forecast of just over 145p. That’s a relatively modest rise of around 17% from today.

Nothing climbs forever. After a gain of 47% over one year and 217% over three, the quick money may have been made.

Risks remain

Construction can be a volatile sector. Costain’s still vulnerable to the broader economy and government spending. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has axed some infrastructure projects. On the flipside, her push for pension funds to invest in UK infrastructure might work in Costain’s favour.

There’s also the matter of interest rates. Costain benefits from solid returns on its cash pile, but lower rates could reduce that. While rates remain relatively high for now, they may slide over time.

Even so, I’m still glad I took a chance on this hidden gem. Costain has momentum, a healthy order book and cash in the bank. I may even consider buying more, but I won’t be expecting to double my money again in a hurry.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Costain Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

