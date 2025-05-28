Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Kingfisher share price falls despite the DIY group reporting a good start to the year

The Kingfisher share price falls despite the DIY group reporting a good start to the year

Our writer looks at how the Kingfisher share price reacted to the group’s first quarterly trading update of its new financial year.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The publication of trading updates and results is often an exciting time for those with an interest in the Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) share price. Before today (28 May), three of its last four press releases have caused a double-digit share price movement — one up and two down.

But during the first hour of trading this morning, things were calmer. Its share price fell around 2% after the B&Q and Screwfix owner released a trading update for the quarter to 30 April.

DateEventShare price movement (%)
21 May 2024Q1 FY24 trading update+0.1
17 September 2024HY FY24 results+11.2
25 November 2024Q3 FY24 trading update-13.3
25 March 2025FY24 results-14.1
Source: London Stock Exchange / FY = 31 January

What was in the update?

The company said it had seen a “good start to the year” and is on course to meet its full-year guidance.

Analysts had been expecting a 0.7% fall in like-for-like sales and total group revenue to be £3.21bn. In fact, the company was able to grow its top line by 1.8% — it was £100m higher than expected at £3.31bn.

However, there was a mixed picture across its markets.

The performance in the UK and Ireland was strong with a 6.1% increase in sales. 

Although France delivered “sequential improvement” and outperformed “challenging market conditions”, sales fell 4.9%. And in Poland, unspecified “geopolitical factors” were blamed for a 0.4% drop. But it claims to have made “market share gains” in all regions.

Yet it can’t afford to be complacent. The DIY sector remains highly competitive and is becoming increasingly saturated. Many online challengers are seeking to disrupt the market.

Defensive qualities

In many respects, Kingfisher’s well placed to deal with the turbulent times in which we live. It says that “consumer sentiment remains mixed across our markets”.

However, during an economic downturn, cash-strapped homeowners tend to undertake DIY projects themselves, rather than employ professionals. And instead of moving home, they might refresh their current properties.

On the other hand, a growing economy results in more people moving. In these circumstances, homeowners take the opportunity to redecorate or make other changes.

Given recent events, it’s not surprising that the group’s keen to point out that it doesn’t have any US exposure. It buys most of its products from Europe and sells them in the same countries as it buys. However, the group says it’s monitoring the possible impact on both inflation and market demand.

To expand, Kingfisher’s trying to widen its trade offering, which accounted for 17% of sales during the quarter.

In addition, online sales continue to grow and contributed one fifth to group revenue in the period. This is important as, in my opinion, it’s logistically difficult operating over 1,900 stores in seven countries.

Ageing homes and the demand for more energy-efficient properties are seen as key drivers of growth in a market that the company says is worth £160bn a year.  

My view

Despite the reaction of investors in early trading today, I think the group has lots going for it. It has many defensive qualities and its addressable market is enormous. Also, it has a portfolio of strong brands.

Its dividend isn’t bad either. Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, the stock’s currently yielding 4.3%.

For these reasons, I think Kingfisher’s a stock that investors could consider. However, recent history suggests that its share price is likely to be volatile.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

£10k in savings? Here’s how it could be used for a 4-figure second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built up over time to yield strong results, with reinvestment being…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems’ share price just hit a 52-week high!

| Ben McPoland

After rocketing to a fresh all-time high in the FTSE 100 index, the BAE Systems share price is now closing…

Read more »

Chef preparing food to be delivered by Deliveroo Editions
Investing Articles

What the £2.9bn Deliveroo acquisition says about UK shares — and who’s next?

| Mark Hartley

The recent Deliveroo acquisition highlights the global appetite for UK shares. This Fool wonders if Wise could be the next…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

How the Barclays share price has performed for an investor who bought on the tariff news

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews how the Barclays share price has performed over the past couple of months following a volatile period…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

UK market revival: amid policy shifts, a Stocks and Shares ISA could empower retail investors

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers how a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors capitalise on the UK market bounceback and aim…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is this high-flying FTSE tech star too good an opportunity for me to ignore after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE tech stock has risen significantly over the year and posted solid-looking results recently. So, is it worth me…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Following its promising 2025 results, does BT’s sub-£2 share price look a bargain to me? 

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price is close to its recent one-year high, which may deter many investors from considering it. But there…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Here’s how much Tesla stock could be worth at the end of the year

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock has jumped over the past month as concerns about US trade policy and the company’s own operational challenges…

Read more »