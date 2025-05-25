Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why the S&P 500’s record highs could continue in 2025

Why the S&P 500’s record highs could continue in 2025

After a minor tariff-induced hiccup, the S&P 500 looks primed to continue last year’s stellar rally. Mark Hartley considers one AI stock driving growth.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 is once again approaching record territory, driven by strong corporate earnings, easing inflation, and the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence (AI).

As of mid-May 2025, the index sits just 3% below its all-time high of 6,144.15, set in February. This resurgence has led analysts to revise their forecasts, with UBS recently raising its year-end target to 6,000, citing stronger-than-expected earnings and improved GDP growth projections.

What’s fuelling the recovery?

A marked increase in corporate earnings is the most significant driver of the market’s recovery. In the first quarter of 2025, S&P 500 companies reported a blended year-over-year earnings growth rate of 13.6%, surpassing the five-year average of 11.3%. This marks the second consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

Notably, sectors such as Health Care, Communication Services, and Information Technology led the charge, with the Health Care sector reporting a remarkable 43% increase.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate this trend to continue, with projections of a 14% year-over-year increase for 2025. And the optimism is not unwarranted — there’s strong evidence of sustained economic expansion from productivity-boosting technological developments like automation.

AI is once again at the forefront

The AI phenomenon continues to play a significant role in US market activity. Companies like AI-chip makers Nvidia and Broadcom remain at the forefront, with their performance closely watched by investors. Naturally, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — tech giants including Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet — have been core drivers of the S&P 500’s gains.

It’s now clearer than ever that investor confidence in the sector has not waned.

AI-enhanced automation will likely continue to be integrated across various industries, leading to enhanced efficiency and new revenue streams. The resultant boost in corporate earnings could, by extension, help drive even greater market growth.

An S&P 500 leader to watch

The AI-driven analytics firm Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is a good example of an S&P 500 stock worth considering in 2025. It’s up a massive 65% since the beginning of April, after bouncing off a yearly low of $74. It made a new record high on 14 May and is currently the second-best performing stock on the S&P 500, slightly behind Texas energy firm NRG.

Known for its advanced data analytics and AI platforms, the company is capitalising on surging demand from both government and commercial clients seeking to integrate artificial intelligence into decision-making. In Q1 2025, it posted its sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and a 21% year-over-year revenue increase, driven largely by its popular Foundry platform.

The company is also aggressively expanding through higher-value contracts and pushing for more international adoption.

But, as is common for tech giants, it trades at a notable premium — around 55 times forward earnings. This high valuation leaves little room for error — any earnings miss or slowdown in growth could trigger a sharp correction. Another concern is concentration risk: most of Palantir’s revenue comes from a small number of large government contracts, particularly with US defence and intelligence agencies. Delays or cancellations in these contracts could hurt its revenue and share price.

But this doesn’t appear to have swayed investor enthusiasm, likely because of its strategic position at the intersection of AI, defence, and enterprise software. The company’s success is a good example of how the AI narrative extends far beyond semiconductor stocks like Nvidia.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons there's a credible case for Nvidia stock to fall to $100, or soar to $200. So is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I put Greggs shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether there’s room in his Stocks and Shares ISA for the baker best known for its pies…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building up his retirement savings one FTSE 100 dividend at a time. He's reinvesting every penny of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

| James Beard

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares look expensive at a P/E ratio of 36. But Stephen Wright thinks it might be one of the…

Read more »