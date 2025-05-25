5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Investing alongside you, fellow Foolish investors, here’s a selection of stocks that some of our contributors have been buying across the past month!

aberdeen

What it does: aberdeen is an investment company whose clients range from Sovereign wealth funds through to individuals.

By Andrew Mackie. The recent sell-off in aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) pushed the dividend yield on the stock up to an astonishing 11.6%. With it on my watchlist, I simply could not let an opportunity like that go begging. Despite the share price trading at an all-time low when I bought, there were a number of encouraging signs during its FY24 results. Not least that it finally swung back to a profit.

The woes that have beset the company for years are well documented. Investors just couldn’t stop pulling cash out of its under-performing funds and moving into passive strategies, predominantly tracking the Magnificent 7.

Regardless of where tariffs go from here, the world order will continue to be upended. US equities, which have long dominated global capital flows, are likely to go into reverse in the future, not least because of the hefty multiples attached to them. We have already seen investors piling into European stocks. All this bodes well for an active asset manager like aberdeen.

Of course, there are plenty of risks here. One notable one is that if inflation continues to remain sticky interest rates may not come down much, resulting in individuals deciding to park their capital in a savings account rather than in its funds.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in aberdeen.

BlackRock World Mining Trust

What it does: BlackRock World Mining Trust invests in mining and metal assets worldwide.

By Ben McPoland. A FTSE 250 stock that I bought during the early April sell-off was BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE: BRWM). The share price dropped around 20% inside three weeks!

To be sure, the potential for a global recession poses obvious risks to metals demand and pricing. A lot of uncertainty remains, which may weigh on the mining sector for some time.

However, I remain bullish on the long-term global electrification theme. According to the International Energy Agency, clean technology demand for copper will make up nearly 40% of overall demand by 2030.

However, new copper mines aren’t coming online quickly enough to meet this growing need. Therefore, thetrust anticipates supply deficits, which should drive copper prices – and producers’ earnings – higher.

As such, copper has a significant overweight position in the portfolio. But the trust also has exposure to the soaring gold price through stocks like Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold, and Wheaton Precious Metals. As I type, Agnico and Wheaton are up 91% and 49%, respectively, over the past 12 months.

Finally, there is a near-5% dividend yield and 9% discount to net asset value. I think the trust provides solid all-round value.

Ben McPoland owns shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust.

Games Workshop

What it does: Games Workshop sets the industry standard in the fantasy wargaming hobby through its Warhammer universes.

By Royston Wild. I’ve used recent market volatility to top up my holdings in tabletop gaming giant Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). The FTSE 100 share is now the fifth-largest holding in my portfolio.

The company — like swathes of shares across the world — has dropped in value due to worries over the impact of ‘Trump Tariffs’ and reciprocal action from the US’ trading partners.

Import taxes could serve as a double-whammy to Games Workshop’s profits. North America represents around 40% of group revenues and is the firm’s single largest market. Fresh tariffs in this critical territory could therefore be significant.

Furthermore, broader sales for the Warhammer maker could suffer if trade wars cause a global downturn.

That said, I buy shares based on their long-term potential. And my enthusiasm for Games Workshop remains undimmed as the fantasy gaming market booms.

With its market-leading products, the Footsie firm’s in the box seat to capitalise on this opportunity. And fresh licencing deals (like the TV and film deal it recently inked with Amazon) could pump up sales away from its traditional operations.

Royston Wild owns shares in Games Workshop.

Jet2

What it does: Jet2 is the UK’s no.1 tour operator and third largest airline with plans to grow further over the decade.

By Dr James Fox. I believe that Jet2 (LSE:JET2) is typically overlooked by investors. The company has a huge net cash position of £2.3bn, but its market cap is just £2.8bn. In other words, it’s trading at just 1.2 times expected net income for the year ahead when the net cash position is taken into account. That makes it one of the cheapest stocks I’ve come across, especially in this sector.

Of course, there are risks. Jet2’s margins are a little thinner than the likes of IAG and this means it’s more susceptible to cost challenges. In fact, the autumn budget is expected to add an additional £25m to costs. That’s something it will need to pass on to customers or absorb. Neither is ideal.

On a positive note, jet fuel prices have really pulled back since Trump’s tariff announcement. Fuel typically accounts for 25%-40% of operating costs, so a 9.1% weekly fall should have a positive impact.

James Fox owns shares in Jet2 plc.

Unilever

What it does: Unilever is a British multinational and one of the world’s largest producers of fast-moving consumer goods.

By Mark Hartley. I recently shifted more capital into Unilever (LSE: ULVR) shares as a defensive move against market turbulence. I find it to be one of the most stable and resilient businesses in the UK, so it’s an ideal safe-haven when things get volatile. The company operates across more than 190 countries, offering a diverse portfolio of over 400 brands, including Dove, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Magnum. Its product range includes food and beverages, cleaning agents, beauty and personal care products, as well as health and wellness items.

However, its return on invested capital (ROIC) has declined from 28.9% in 2018 to 16% in 2023. This is most likely due to stiff competition from rivals like Procter & Gamble, which recently streamlined operations to gain market share. Despite this risk, it reported revenues of €60.8bn in 2024, with 58% of sales generated from emerging markets. It remains a solid favourite of mine.

Mark Hartley owns shares in Unilever.