3 super small-caps with 6%+ yields to consider for passive income

High yields can come in small packages! Roland Head looks at three niche companies with the potential to provide attractive passive income.

Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for reliable passive income often focus on big FTSE 100 companies. Some of these giants can certainly be a good source of dividends. But the UK market’s also home to a number of smaller companies with a strong reputation for income.

Here, I’ll highlight three small-caps offering dividend yields of 6% or more – including two stocks from my own portfolio.

A recovery story?

Epwin (LSE: EPWN) produces housebuilding products such as doors, windows, cladding and decking. The last couple of years have been tough, due to slower conditions across the UK’s housing market. Fortunately, Epwin has remained profitable and in good financial health through this period, recently reporting increased annual profits.

The risk is that conditions could remain weak or even worsen if the UK suffers a recession. However, I think the picture could be improving. Recent government data showed a 17% increase in shipments from UK brick factories during the first quarter of this year.

Builders may order bricks for a new home before they order doors and windows. But if more bricks are being sold, I reckon there’s a good chance that more doors and windows will be needed over the next 12 months.

Epwin currently trades on eight times forecast earnings, with a 6% dividend yield. I reckon that’s worth considering.

A niche business yielding 8%

Currency management expert Record (LSE: REC) isn’t a household name. Some of its largest customers are Swiss pension funds. In total, the company’s customers trust it to provide currency hedging and related services for more than $100bn of underlying investments.

We can get an idea of the value attached to its services by looking at its accounts. Last year, Record reported a 27% operating margin, generating a return on equity of more than 30%. These excellent figures are fairly typical for this business.

When a company can consistently generate this kind of profitability, my experience is that it usually offers a service its customers value highly.

Perhaps the main risk is that historic growth has often been slow and inconsistent. Recent performance has improved, but there’s no guarantee this will continue. However, Record’s 8% dividend yield looks safe to me. It’s also high enough for me to be relaxed about the risk of slow growth.

A 9.9% yield!

Sabre Insurance (LSE: SBRE) is a niche operator in the UK motor insurance market, focusing on higher-risk drivers and lines such as motorcycle and taxi insurance.

The advantage of this model is that Sabre’s less exposed to competition from price comparison and large brands. The firm’s customers require more skilled underwriting, but profit margins are higher to reflect the extra risk.

As a potential investor, my main concern is that the company’s core market is relatively small. One area currently being targeted for growth is to offer cheaper insurance to less risky drivers, while also accepting slightly lower profit margins. This could work well – but there’s a lot more competition in this area, so careful judgement will be needed.

Broker forecasts for 2025 show Sabre with a dividend yield of 9.9%, covered by earnings. This business looks interesting to me and is on my list for further research. I think it could be worth considering for passive income.

