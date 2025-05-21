Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be turned into a £34,759 annual second income

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be turned into a £34,759 annual second income

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with £20k to invest and a long-term approach could target a substantial annual second income in future.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a second income can mean working at one full-time job during the day, then spending valuable leisure time working at another one. There is a far less time-consuming approach to setting up additional income streams, however: investing in shares that pay dividends.

With the right approach and timeframe (this is not an overnight scheme, by a long stretch) such an approach can be very lucrative.

Showing the income potential of dividend shares

As an example, say someone has £20,000 of savings. If they invest that in shares that average a compound annual growth rate of 8% and keep it there for 40 years, at the end of the period, they ought to have a share portfolio throwing off a second income of around £34,579 per year.

Yes, 40 years is a fairly long time to wait for the income. But this is a long-term approach to investing.

The power of compounding dividends

What, then, is a compound annual growth rate?

Here, I imagine the investor compounding dividends (that means reinvesting them) and achieving an annual growth in the portfolio value of 8% annually.

That does not just have to be from dividend income: share price growth could also help. The reverse is true too, though: a decline in the value of shares owned could lower the compound annual growth rate.

Clearly, then, it is important to take time finding and choosing the right shares, as part of a diversified portfolio. £20k is ample to diversify across, say, five to 10 different shares.

One share to consider

In the current market – and the coming 40 years will most likely see both ups and downs – I think an 8% target is achievable.

In fact, some shares have a dividend yield (the annual dividend per share expressed as a percentage of the current share price) at that level now. Do remember, though, that share price movements also impact the compound annual growth rate.

One such share I think second income hunters should consider is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

At the moment, its dividend yield is 9.1%. M&G aims to maintain or raise its dividend per share each year.

But, as with any share, the dividend is never guaranteed to last. So — as always — an investor needs to weigh the pros and cons of the investment case as they see it. Different people have different risk levels and financial goals.

On the plus side of the ledger, I see M&G as a proven business in an industry that is both large and resilient. Its large customer base, brand, and deep experience should all help it.

Looking at some minuses, though, one risk I see is policy holders pulling more money out of M&G’s core business area than they put in. The firm has been battling with that problem lately and it poses a risk to future profits.

Making the right moves to start

As well as dividends and share price movements, total return can be affected by the costs and fees involved in investing the £20,000 through a share-dealing account, now and in the future.

So I think a simple but powerful first move for a second income hunter is to compare different share-dealing accounts, trading apps, and Stocks and Shares ISAs to see what works best for them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar in the coming year

| Christopher Ruane

Amid a turbulent year for the FTSE 100 index, our writer explains why he thinks some of its shares could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 passive income stocks have raised their dividends for more than 25 years

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors can be served by high dividend yields, but multi-year rises in the annual cash payout might even…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 reasons this May could be a great month to start an ISA, even without a spare £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been taking advantage of recent market volatility to buy shares. Here's why he thinks now might be…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

On the hunt for cheap shares to buy for under a pound, here are 2 I found – again!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for cheap shares to buy, our writer revisits the investment case for two he bought at higher prices. Should…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock hit $200 in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's traded sideways since last June. Could it be about to enjoy another big move upwards? Edward Sheldon provides…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Déjà vu! The JD Sports share price is sinking again

| James Beard

After a disappointing 12 months, our writer thought the JD Sports Fashion share price had finally turned the corner. But…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of the century could now be worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even those who put their money into FTSE 100 stocks during the internet bubble in late 1999 could have built…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

FTSE stocks use this earnings measure that Warren Buffett says is misleading

| James Beard

Many FTSE companies emphasise EBITDA when announcing their results. Our writer looks at one example to explain why this approach…

Read more »