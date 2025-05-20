Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 48% to just over £2.50, Glencore’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £4.17

Down 48% to just over £2.50, Glencore’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £4.17

Glencore’s share price has fallen a lot this year, which may mean a major bargain to be had. I took a deep dive into the business to find out if this is true.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 global commodities giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has seen its share price nearly halve over 12 months.

I think this has largely been the result of market uncertainty about the strength of China’s post-Covid economy. Since the late 1990s, it has been the world’s key buyer of the commodities needed to drive its growth. The recent US imposition of 125% tariffs on the country did not help Glencore’s share price either.

Looking ahead, China’s economic growth outlook remains the key risk for the firm, in my view.

That said, I believe these fears may be overdone. I also think other factors make Glencore’s share price extremely attractive at the current level.

China is bucking market expectations

Q1 this year saw China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grow 5.4%. This was ahead of the highest market forecasts – for 5%, which is also Beijing’s official target for 2025.

That said, even a 4.5% GDP expansion in China would be equivalent to adding an economy the size of India’s to its own every four years.

Positive as well is the recent cutting of US tariffs on China from 145% to 30%. At the same time, China will reciprocate by cutting its tariffs on the US from 125% to 10%.

Although these reductions are initially for 90 days only, they could well be extended I think.

The firm’s business outlook

Earnings growth is the key to rises in any firm’s share price and dividends over time.

Analysts forecast that Glencore’s earnings will increase a stunning 46% a year to end-2027.

Much of this is expected to come from the 11 July 2024 acquisition of steelmaking coal firm Elk Valley Resources (EVR).

The firm highlighted that steelmaking coal is the best way for it to create value for its shareholders. It also believes this revenue can be used to fund opportunities in its transition metals business, including copper.

Based on this earnings growth, analysts project that Glencore will increase its dividends to 8.5p in 2025, 16.2p in 2026, and 25.4p in 2027.

And based on the current £2.63 share price, these would generate respective yields of 3.2%, 6.2%, and 9.7%.

Are the shares a bargain?

The first part of my share price assessment compares Glencore’s key valuations with those of its competitors.

On the price-to-sales ratio, the firm is bottom of its competitor group – at 0.2 against their 2.3 average.

The firms are Anglo American at 1.3, Rio Tinto at 1.9, BHP at 2.4, and Antofagasta at 3.6.

So, Glencore looks a major bargain on this measure.

The same is true of its price-to-book ratio of 1.1 – also bottom of the group, which averages 2.2.

The second part of my assessment establishes where Glencore’s share price should be, based on future cash flow forecasts.

Using other analysts’ numbers and my own, the resulting discounted cash flow analysis shows it is 37% undervalued at its current £2.63.

Therefore, its fair value is £4.17, although shares can go down as well as up.

Will I buy the stock?

I already have shares in other commodity stocks, so adding another would unbalance my portfolio.

However, I believe Glencore’s projected strong earnings growth should push its share price and dividend much higher over time.

Consequently, I think it is well worth the consideration of other investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT when the FTSE 100 will reach 10,000

| John Fieldsend

Can an AI chatbot offer some valuable insights on the future performance of the FTSE 100? Our Foolish author is…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2022 is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares are enjoying a terrific few years. How good has the run been? And could it possibly continue…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates drop to 4.25%! Can I now earn more with a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

Do falling interest rates mean that savers should opt for a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA for…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Growth Shares

Here’s why I think the BT share price could hit 200p by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers along with some insights from the experts to highlight why the BT share price…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Here’s why FY results and a share buyback could mark a turning point for the Vodafone share price

| Alan Oscroft

This could be a pivotal year for Vodafone as the board seeks to reset the business and reverse a long-term…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett retires: what now for Berkshire Hathaway as the oracle steps down?

| Mark Hartley

After stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett has passed the torch to Greg Abel. What does this mean…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

As huge earnings send the Diploma share price up 15%, what should investors do?

| Stephen Wright

As Diploma’s latest results blow expectations out of the water, the share price is surging. But what should investors make…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

From landlord to investor: why buy-to-let owners may be switching to stocks for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates how some residential landlords may turn to the stock market as a better option to provide a…

Read more »