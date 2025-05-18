Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to start buying shares this week with just £500

5 steps to start buying shares this week with just £500

Christopher Ruane sets out the handful of steps a stock market newbie could follow to put £500 to work and start buying shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It does not necessarily take much money to start buying shares for the first time. If someone had a spare £500 to put to work in the stock market, here is how they could get going this week.

After all, while recent stock market turbulence may look scary, I reckon it has thrown up some brilliant potential bargain shares. Those prices may not stick around.

Here, in five steps, is how a stock market newcomer could start buying shares this May.

1. Set up a way to buy shares

It can take time to set up a share-dealing account and transfer money into it.

So a first step would be to set up a share-dealing account, sign up for a trading app, or choose a Stocks and Shares ISA from the many available. Then, put the £500 into it.

2. Learn about the stock market

Fortunes are made in the stock market – but they are also lost.

One advantage of starting to buy shares with £500 is that the potential cost of any beginner’s mistakes is limited. Still, it makes sense to try and avoid such mistakes!

To do that, it is important to start to learn the basics of how the market works.

For example: what sort of shares tend to perform well or poorly, how can we assess their price as investors, and what does risk management look like with a £500 portfolio?

3. Decide on a strategy, then implement it

Based on that, someone could make a choice about what they aim to do in the market.

For example, they could start buying shares in small firms they think have great growth prospects. Or they could plump for high-yield dividend shares. They might prefer to go for investment trusts, or stick to an index tracker fund that mirrors an index like the FTSE 100.

Different investors have different ambitions. I think it makes sense to start buying shares with limited ambition while finding your feet.

4. Start building a portfolio of shares

At this point, the investor could start buying shares.

There is no rush, though. It can pay to wait for the right opportunities to come at the right price. That is part of the essence of long-term investing.

In the current market, one share I think investors should consider is JD Sports (LSE: JD). It has rallied strongly from a low point last month, but still looks cheap to me.

Why do I think it looks cheap?

After all, tariffs could eat into profits and a weak economy might hurt consumer spending power. JD Sports has issued a string of profit warnings over the past year.

Yes, that is all true. But the FTSE 100 company has a proven business model, huge global reach, economies of scale, a large customer base, and powerful brand.

It continues to make money hand over fist — and I do not think the current share price reflects its long-term potential.

5. Keep going, forever

What then?

Over time, the investment case for a share can change. So it makes sense for an investor to monitor their portfolio from time to time, as they may decide to sell a share or buy one.

Five hundred pounds is ample to start buying shares.

But, over time, the more money that can be added, the bigger the portfolio can hopefully grow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Up 40% in weeks, am I too late to buy Nvidia stock?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer's decision last month not to buy Nvidia stock has cost him a 40% paper gain to date. Does…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price still a bargain in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has moved upwards in recent years in a way this writer sees as remarkable. So, should…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap near-penny stocks to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for penny stocks, I keep finding shares that just sit outside the usual strict definition. But I think these…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 dividend share and a surging ETF to consider in an ISA right now!

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend share and exchange-traded fund (ETF) are worth a close look for a Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Investors who sold out of the stock market in April just missed a ‘face-ripping’ rally

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market’s just produced one of the most powerful short-term rallies in decades. So anyone who bailed out has…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Prediction: this FTSE 250 stock could bounce back on Tuesday

| Stephen Wright

Greggs has been one of the FTSE 250’s worst-performing stocks of 2025. But could that be about to change with…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is up 18% in a month – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 dividend company that has been struggling in recent years, but has delivered a…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

This £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could generate passive income of £1,500 in year 1

| James Beard

Our writer believes investing in the FTSE 100 via an ISA is a great way of creating an additional income…

Read more »