Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is AI an existential threat to the Magnificent 7 stocks?

Is AI an existential threat to the Magnificent 7 stocks?

Andrew Mackie assesses whether the emergence of generative AI technologies may eventually upend the dominance of the Magnificent 7 stocks.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022 was a watershed moment for the tech industry. Many of the names under the ‘FAANG’ stocks umbrella, which included Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), became known as the Magnificent 7. Crucially, Nvidia was added to the list. But with the initial AI gold rush over, the industry finds itself at a crossroads.

Innovation

One of the biggest challenges the tech industry faces at the moment is a sense of purpose. Go back 15 years, and the likes of Google upended traditional business models with their relentless innovation. Its vision of ‘Organising the world’s information’ was so simple and yet so powerful.

Today, though, these same businesses have lost their entrepreneurial mindset, more content with moving chess pieces around the board in search of a killer AI app. Apple, for example, hasn’t innovated in years. New iPhone model releases no longer capture the public’s imagination. At the same time, the business struggles to find ways to integrate AI features into its phones.

Disruption

Fifty years ago, the pace of corporate renewal was somewhat glacial. Large corporations with financial muscle would introduce incremental innovations. The dawn of the internet changed all that. Exponentially growing technologies empowered the rise of the ‘garage’ entrepreneur. That is, after all, how the likes of YouTube started.

But even this phenomenon is now reversing. The mantra of generative AI and large language models is that bigger is better. More computing power translates into better models. But the cost of Nvidia chips is so exorbitant that only the mega-cap companies can play in this space. It’s little wonder that DeepSeek spotted an opportunity.

Search engines

As the AI technologies evolve and begin to solve more and more challenges, one of the companies that could be most disrupted is Google.

Google’s dominance in the search engine space is unparalleled. Even deep-pocketed Microsoft with its Bing search engine couldn’t break through.

However, the stock fell heavily last week. This was after a senior Apple executive disclosed that Google searches on Apple’s mobile Safari browser fell in April, for the first time. Google immediately responded with a statement to the effect that it continues to see search engine growth from Apple’s devices and platforms.

Its absolute dominance in the search engine market has now caught the attention of regulators. Recently, it lost two federal antitrust cases, demanding its break-up.

Over the last few months, I am sure you have noticed AI-generated summaries atop search results. Open AI may be in the middle of its own identity crisis, but more and more people are turning to its free tools to answer everyday questions on virtually any topic.

Today, marketing officers are trained on search engine optimisation (SEO) techniques. That’s the whole basis upon which they market their business and ensure that it always appears towards the top of any Google search.

I am not saying that Google’s entire business model is finished. But for the first time in its history, its business model is under real threat. Since the sell-off, the stock is now the cheapest among the Magnificent 7 stocks, based on a price-to-earnings ratio. But I am not buying, not until I see real evidence that it is capable of being a disruptor all over again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

7.4% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

Aviva's long been one of the FTSE 100's standout dividend shares. Does it remain a rock-solid stock to consider following…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

These 2 mid-cap FTSE 250 miners are driving a UK stock market recovery

| Mark Hartley

A recent recovery in the UK stock market appears to be far-reaching, with sectors such as finance, real estate, and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why UK stock Serco jumped 7% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

This writer looks at why the Serco share price rose in the mid-cap index today. Does this UK stock interest…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
US Stock

£10,000 in Tesla stock at the tariff dip bottom is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

President Trump's tariff plans gave Tesla stock a kicking while it was already down. But it's been bouncing up nicely…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 opportunity I’m eyeing for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

As 3i shares fall after earnings, Stephen Wright sees a chance to add one of the FTSE 100’s top-performers to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The day I long feared… the National Grid dividend’s here!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has long avoided National Grid shares because he feared the dividend per share would be cut. Did today's…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price plunges 7.5% on today’s results – but it’s still my favourite FTSE share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has doubled his money on the 3i Group share price, as the private equity group smashes the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a strong ride so far this year. And at the end of the first…

Read more »