Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why did the AstraZeneca share price just fall, and what should we do?

Why did the AstraZeneca share price just fall, and what should we do?

The AstraZeneca share price just took a hit as President Trump announced a price war against the US pharmaceutical industry.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) share price slumped 5% when the market opened on Monday (12 May). Fellow UK pharma giant GSK dipped too, losing 3.5% in early trading. Both regained a bit, with AstraZeneca down 3.3% and GSK down 2.2% as I write.

The downturn has affected pharma companies around the world. And it’s all down to Donald Trump after the US president announced a plan to slash the prices of prescription drugs. It comes just after the UK and US trade deal announced last week made it seem UK pharmaceutical firms were set to avoid potentially punitive US import tariffs.

Saying he’ll bring US prices down level with “the nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the world,” the president reckons the order he intends to sign should quickly bring down US prices by 30%-80%. With Americans currently paying among the highest prices for drugs in the world, the potential impact on profits seems clear.

Pharmageddon?

Is the immediate market reaction too much? The main response to anything like bad news these days does seem to be ‘Sell first, think later.’ So on that alone, maybe yes. But what might this new US move mean for the industry overall, and for AstraZeneca shares specifically?

Analyst Stefan Schneider at Bank Vontobel said it “has the potential to be very negative for the industry“. That suggests the sell-off might be justified, even conservative. But he did add: “Such a move will likely face lawsuits by the industry.” With the glacial pace that corporate law can move at, shareholders might at least have a decent bit of breathing space.

In 2024, as much as 44% of AstraZeneca’s revenue came from the US, its biggest market. So if any substantial price cuts do happen there, the bottom line could take a hit.

What should investors do?

We first need to keep cool heads. And then think on what tends to happen to President Trump’s grandiose pronouncements. Remember those 145% tariffs on China? After the weekend’s trade talks, they’re down to 10% — at least for the next 90 days, with more negotiating to come.

We can be sure US pharmaceutical companies will do their best to resist this latest move. And though the president suggests he can lower prices almost immediately following an update expected later on Monday, I don’t see anything happening overnight.

Forecasts suggest an AstraZeneca price-to-earnings ratio of 22 for the 2025 year. And earnings growth forecasts would drop it as low as 16 by 2027. That seems cheap to me. At Q1 time in April, CEO Pascal Soriot spoke of “an unprecedented catalyst-rich period for our company.” He added: “Already this year we have announced five positive Phase III study readouts.”

Is AstraZeneca still worth considering by long-term investors? We could be in for a shaky and uncertain time ahead and that could mean a volatile share price. But it’s still a yes from me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why some parts of the stock market rallied on Monday

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market saw an uneven rally on Monday as companies with exposure to China surged on news coming out…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Barclays shares on ‘Liberation Day’ low is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at the damage done to Barclays' shares by Donald Trump's trade wars, and how the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At what point does it make sense for me to buy Aston Martin as a value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith wonders if this FTSE 250 company qualifies for inclusion as a value stock, or if current troubles make…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock’s up 31% in the past month and I think it’s just the beginning

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a hot FTSE 250 stock that's charging higher based on strong momentum from its latest trading…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income in May

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two shares are well worth checking out for investors targeting a growing stream of passive income…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

53% under its fair value, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 banking gem right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 bank looks extremely undervalued to me following a shift in its key banking strategy towards fee-based rather…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Under £25 now, Shell’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £66.43!

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has fallen a lot recently, but this may indicate a bargain to be had. I took a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares driving wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Many FTSE 100 shares are doing very well this year in the face of upheaval. Ben McPoland highlights a cheap…

Read more »