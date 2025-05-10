The recent stock market volatility seems to have subsided… for now. But that gives investors a chance to get ready for the next downturn.

What to do now before the next stock market crash

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The stock market seems to have shaken off the tariff announcements that caused prices to fall sharply. But it’s almost certain to crash again at some point and the time to prepare is now.

Predicting when the next downturn is going to come is almost impossible. Despite this, there are things investors can do to make sure they’re as ready as possible.

When’s the next crash?

Share prices might have recovered from the effect of US tariff announcements. But I’m not sure the stock market is entirely out of the woods yet.

So far, there hasn’t been any sign of the impact of these policies on corporate profits. That, however, is likely to change over the next couple of months.

There are no guarantees – and I’m certainly not making predictions – but companies reporting lower profits and lowering guidance is a real possibility. And that could weigh on prices.

The strong recovery means anyone who felt uneasy when the market crashed in April now has a chance to get ready for the next downturn. And there are a few ways of doing this.

Portfolio allocation

In the last downturn, some stocks held up better than others, which is not at all unusual in a stock market crash. But investors should pay attention to what these might be.

Anyone who’s concerned about volatility in the near future might want to consider companies like Coca-Cola. While the S&P 500 fell sharply, the stock held up relatively well.

The time to consider buying this type of stock, however, isn’t when other investors are trying to find safety in a crisis. It’s when they aren’t thinking about this and are looking elsewhere.

Right now, I don’t think Coca-Cola looks like exceptional value. But there are some opportunities elsewhere that I think could be useful additions to a portfolio.

Unilever

FTSE 100 consumer products company Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is an interesting stock to consider. It has a lot of the hallmarks of a stock that can be resilient in a volatile stock market.

Demand for the firm’s products tends to be relatively resilient. It makes things that people need on a day-to-day basis regardless of what’s going on in the wider economy.

The risk with this type of business is that barriers to entry are low and this can make the space competitive. That means it’s important for a company to find a way to differentiate itself.

Unilever looks to do this with strong brands and wide distribution. These give the firm a big advantage when it comes to negotiating with retailers, which sets it apart from its rivals.

Long-term investing

Over the long term, having a strong competitive position in a durable and growing industry is valuable. And this is what makes Unilever attractive from an investment perspective.

I think it’s also an interesting stock for investors to consider as a way of preparing for the next stock market crash. I’m certain there’s going to be another one, the only question is when.

The time for investors to figure out how to prepare for this, though, isn’t when it’s already happening. With share prices having more or less recovered, the time is now.