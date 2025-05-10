Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £3k in savings? That’s plenty to start buying shares and earning passive income!

£3k in savings? That’s plenty to start buying shares and earning passive income!

Christopher Ruane explores how a stock market newcomer could start buying shares with a few thousand pounds and an appetite for passive income streams.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It can seem as if buying shares is a rich person’s game, let alone buying enough to start earning passive income from them. In fact though, it is possible to start buying shares on almost any budget.

Here, I explain how someone with a spare £3k could start investing, with an eye to building passive income streams thanks to the dividends some companies pay their shareholders.

It’s not difficult to begin investing

A lot of people plan to start buying shares at some point but do not get around to it, even when they have enough money to spare.

Why? One reason, in my opinion, is that the stock market can seem like a forbidding place to a novice.

Like many things in life though, I think breaking the process into steps can make things seem easier. As a first step, an investor could consider the best way to invest. They could compare different share-dealing accounts, Stocks and Shares ISAs and trading apps.

Another important first step towards investing is learning about how the stock markets work and the basics of being a good investor, from diversifying properly (possible with £3k) to understanding how shares are valued.

Using shares to earn passive income

Different people have their own objectives when it comes to investing. Some target growth, while others are attracted by the passive income potential of owning shares that pay dividends.

Not all shares pay dividends, even if they have in the past, but a carefully-chosen portfolio of shares can be a passive income machine.

A 6% dividend yield (well above the FTSE 100 average, but in my view achievable while sticking to blue-chip businesses) would equate to £180 a year on £3k. Or, compounded for 20 years, it could then generate over £3,800 a year!

Finding brilliant dividend shares to buy

I said I think 6% is achievable – but how? One share I think income-focused investors should consider is M&G (LSE: MNG). The FTSE 100 asset manager operates in a market that benefits from high, resilient customer demand. It has a strong brand and customer base in the millions that helps it benefit from that.

M&G’s policy is to maintain or grow its dividend per share each year. That is just a goal. In practice, no dividend can ever be guaranteed as it always depends on how a business performs.

In recent years, M&G has grown its dividend per year annually and currently the yield is 9.3%. That is among the most lucrative of any FTSE 100 share.

A good lesson when someone decides to start buying shares with the hope of earning passive income is to look to the source of that income. Here, I see risks for M&G. For example, its core business has lately seen customers withdraw more money than they put in. If that continues, it could hurt profits.

Still, as part of a diversified portfolio, I reckon M&G’s long-term income prospects make it a share investors should consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock is down. But it may be far from out!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has crashed this year but its long-term record of value creation is outstanding. So, could this be a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5 passive income techniques of stock market millionaires

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane details a handful of approaches many successful stock market investors use to grow their passive income streams.

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 42% in a year, here’s why Aston Martin shares could keep falling

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have destroyed vast amounts of shareholder value since the company listed in 2018. Are they now a…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a once in a blue moon chance to get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks hunting for blue-chip FTSE bargains in the current market could help an investor build…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

4 stocks Fools have bought for growth and dividends

| The Motley Fool Staff

Sometimes, an investor doesn’t have to make the choice between buying a growth stock or dividend shares! Some investments offer…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Is there no limit to how high Rolls-Royce shares might go?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some reasons Rolls-Royce shares could continue pushing upwards. But is he persuaded enough about the potential value…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much could £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA be worth in 2030?

| Mark Hartley

UK investors have enjoyed spectacular returns in their Stocks and Shares ISA's over the past five years. Would could the…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 good for passive income?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether investing in the UK’s largest listed companies could help generate generous levels of passive income.

Read more »