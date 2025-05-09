Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Cash ISA changes approach, is now the time to buy UK shares for long-term wealth?

As Cash ISA changes approach, is now the time to buy UK shares for long-term wealth?

Changes to the Individual Savings Account (ISA) could present an unexpected opportunity to try to get richer with UK shares.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With changes to the Cash ISA on the horizon, demand for UK shares may be about to heat up. Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ likely ISA shake-up is designed to help savers achieve better returns on their cash.

We may not know the changes for several months, but restricting the Cash ISA allowance to £4,000 is one much-discussed change urged by City analysts.

I’m a firm believer in the importance of holding cash on account. I do it. But I don’t believe there’s a reason for savers to panic ahead of any potential changes. A recent report from UK-based investment management company Charles Stanley on changes to the ISA regime underline why.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Reasons NOT to be fearful

According to its chief investment analyst Rob Morgan, there are five reasons why users of these cash products shouldn’t worry:

1. The Cash ISA is unlikely to totally disappear, with the government pledging to “get the balance right between cash and equities to earn better returns for savers, boost the culture of retail investment, and support the growth mission.”

2. Cash savers already enjoy a tax-free savings allowance of £1,000 outside the ISA.

3. People can transfer funds in a Stocks and Shares ISA into a Cash ISA, a rule that (if sustained) could see individuals circumvent reduced allowances on cash products.

4. Individuals can also access low-risk options outside a Cash ISA, such as money market funds and short-dated government bonds.

5. Cash accounts “may not be a good home for long-term money.”

Morgan notes that someone who invested £100 a month into a Cash ISA would have £38,493. By comparison, a Stocks and Shares ISA investor who put that into global shares instead would now be sitting on £160,849.

Here’s what I’m doing

I’ll plan to continue saving in a Cash ISA even if current rules are shaken up. They provide me with a place to hold emergency cash tax-free. They also allow me to diversify my portfolio.

But, as I’ve already been doing, I’ll continue using the majority of my surplus money each month to buy shares, trusts and funds in my Stocks and Shares ISA and my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

One fund I currently hold is the Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum ETF (LSE:XDEM). It’s a financial vehicle I think is worth nervous Cash ISA savers considering if they’re thinking about some alternative investments.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has holdings in large- and mid-cap companies “with high momentum scores“, providing the possibility for long-term capital growth while reducing the danger to investors’ capital.

In total, the fund has positions in 350 different shares from across the globe and spanning many sectors, making it an effective way to limit risk. These include household names from the UK such as Rolls-Royce, Unilever and Barclays.

The vast majority (73.8%) of the fund is tied up in US shares, which is more regional risk than ETFs with a more globally diversified allocation. But it also means it’s packed with heavyweight growth stocks including Nvidia and Apple that could deliver stunning returns.

Over the last decade, this Xtrackers product has delivered an average annual return of 11.6%. That towers above the corresponding average of 1.21% that Cash ISAs have provided, and underlines the wisdom of investing in UK and overseas shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Xtrackers (ie) Public - Xtrackers Msci World Momentum Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Barclays Plc, Nvidia, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This world-class FTSE 100 company’s expecting up to 10% growth in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This is one of the most profitable companies in the FTSE 100 index. And right now, it’s firing on all…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Phoenix shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…  

| Harvey Jones

Shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant have done poorly over the last decade. Harvey Jones wonders if super-sized passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This brilliant FTSE income share just paid me £458 for doing absolutely nothing – I love it!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sending some love to high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share M&G today in return for it sending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir (PLTR) stock for my ISA in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock's flying in 2025, having risen almost 60% already. Should Edward Sheldon take the plunge and buy the growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Drowning in debt amid falling oil prices, can the BP share price recover?

| Andrew Mackie

By far the worst-performing of the oil majors, Andrew Mackie assesses just what it will take to kick life back…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

What’s the point of investing in Vodafone, the FTSE 100’s 31st most valuable stock?

| James Beard

Our writer’s becoming increasingly frustrated with the share price performance of this FTSE 100 stock that was once the most…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ isn’t a fan of UK shares (except this one)

| James Beard

Terry Smith, founder and CEO of Fundsmith, has been described as a 'British Warren Buffett'. But he’s not that keen…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Shell shares have delivered a solid return over the past decade. But can the FTSE 100 share keep performing as…

Read more »