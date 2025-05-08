Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecasts for Next shares through to 2028!

Here’s the growth forecasts for Next shares through to 2028!

Next’s shares have risen in price again after another forecast-raising trading statement. Is the FTSE 100 company a white hot buy to consider?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 company Next (LSE:NXT) is undoubtedly the UK retail sector’s star performer right now. Up 0.8% on Wednesday (8 May), at £12.39, Next’s shares are rising again as it announced another upgrade to its sales and profits forecasts.

In the latest of several such upgrades over the last year, it predicted that full-price sales are will rise 6% in the financial year ending January 2026. At an anticipated £5.4bn, this represents greater growth than the 5% predicted beforehand.

Total group sales are now tipped to rise 5% year on year, better than a previously forecast 4.4% increase, to £6.6bn. Consequently, full-year pre-tax profit of £1.1bn is estimated, up 6.8% from fiscal 2025. Profit growth was tipped at 5.4% previously.

Broker upgrades coming

Next’s upgrade comes after it announced better-than-expected sales in the first quarter. Full-price revenues were up 11.4% in the 13 weeks to 26 April, the firm said, resulting from “warmer weather [which] benefited the sale of summer-weight clothing.”

Sales beat forecasts in both the UK and overseas, and sailed past the 6.5% rise that had previously been anticipated.

Given its impressive momentum, the City’s bright growth forecasts for Next shares (as shown below) are likely to receive another healthy lift.

Financial Year To January…Predicted earnings per shareEarnings growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
2026688.17p+12%17.9 times
2027737.48p+7%16.7 times
2028799.44p+8%15.4 times

Can it keep impressing?

Can the clothing colossus continue its hot streak of forecast beats? While I wouldn’t bet against it, I do have some reservations.

Despite its estimate-bashing first-quarter performance, Next has kept projections for the current quarter unchanged. It predicted that “some of the overachievement in Q1 will have pulled forward sales of summer-weight products from Q2.”

Looking further out, Next noted too that “we are more cautious” about second-half sales due to strong comparatives in the prior year. It added that “the full effects of this April’s National Insurance increases will begin to filter through to the wider economy” later in financial 2026.

The prospect of further interest rate cuts will give shopper spending power a boost. But the impact may be limited as the UK economy struggles for growth. Data from Which? showing consumer confidence slumped to its lowest since December 2022 this month underlines the challenges still facing UK retail.

Should I buy Next shares?

While Next’s recent performances are undoubtedly impressive, I feel that the good news is now fully baked into its share price. At almost 18 times, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits above the peak of its five-year average.

I also continue to have reservations about the long-term outlook, with Britain facing prolonged economic weakness and retail competition intensifying. While it’s trading terrifically well for the moment, I’d rather find other UK shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Tesla vs Ferrari: which stock is leading the race in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer digs into the Q1 numbers to see whether his decision to choose Ferrari over Tesla stock has been…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 145%, this investment trust has a P/E ratio of 10. Is it still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term track record of this investment trust has been excellent. Our writer thinks it could still be a bargain…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

These 3 dividend shares are on fire but they’re still dirt-cheap and pay piles of income!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares that have managed to deliver on two key fronts,…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this one of the best dividend stocks to consider buying right now?

| Stephen Wright

With signs the worst for it might be over, dividend investors should add B&M European Value to their lists of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 26% in 3 months! What’s going on with the Alphabet share price?

| Ben McPoland

Stock market investors sold off Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares heavily yesterday. Is this a worry or a timely buying opportunity to…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Next share price is rising again today

| Roland Head

The Next share price keeps climbing, but should investors like me consider buying? Roland Head looks at today’s news and…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 850% in 3 years and the Rolls-Royce share price still won’t stop! See what the forecasts say now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Rolls-Royce shares continue to defy gravity. Yet this leaves investors facing a tricky decision over whether to…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 23% but with forecast annual earnings growth of 30%+ and new contracts just signed, should investors consider buying this FTSE 250 defence gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence firm just signed two major new contracts, has excellent earnings growth prospects, and looks like a…

Read more »