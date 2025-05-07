Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve been eyeing Nvidia stock, but I just bought this chip giant instead

I’ve been eyeing Nvidia stock, but I just bought this chip giant instead

After a recent fall in the price of Nvidia stock, this writer was considering it but decided to buy a well-known chipmaker instead. Here’s why.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have been patiently eyeing Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock for my portfolio for a while now. A recent price fall (24% since January) caught my attention.

But one reason the share price has fallen is an elevated risk environment due to international tariff disputes. So, for now, Nvidia remains on my watchlist — but I have not yet added it to my portfolio.

By contrast, this month I did buy some shares for the first time in one of the chip designer’s key suppliers: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (LSE: TSM), known as TSMC.

Similar dynamics over the long term

They may be in different parts of the value chain, but I reckon both TSMC and Nvidia look set to do well over the long run even though tariffs are a big risk to profitability for both in the short term.

Demand for chips is sky high right now thanks to companies continuing to spend heavily as they roll out AI.

I expect demand to remain very high for years to come. AI may get even bigger from here, or it could be that after an initial spending surge most companies see few benefits and demand for AI chips cools.

But regardless of what happens to AI, the long-term demand curve for chips has grown steeply. With ever more digital products within financial reach of ever more customers, I expect that to continue over the long term.

Here’s why I bought a share other than Nvidia

That ought to be good news for chip designers including Nvidia. But it ought also to be good news for the companies that actually make those chips. There are very few of those – and TSMC is a key player.

The necessary know-how, expertise, and intellectual property to design chips like Nvidia does means its industry has a high barrier to entry. The same is true on the manufacturing side.

Nvidia stock has soared partly because its large customer base, exclusive designs, and unique intellectual property have helped support high profit margins. Last year, its net profit margin was 56%.

Many of the same advantages Nvidia has, from unique IP to a large customer base, are shared by TSMC. Last year, its net profit margin was 41%.

So, why did I plump for TSMC rather than buying Nvidia at the moment?

I think both companies have a large ‘moat’ in terms of protecting their business, but both face risks from export bans and tariffs. I reckon TSMC’s position is arguably even more defensible than Nvidia’s because of its unique manufacturing footprint and capabilities.

But the main reason was simply one of valuation.

Both seem like outstanding businesses to me. Although Nvidia’s profit margins are higher, both companies are highly profitable. But even after recent falls, Nvidia trades for 39 times earnings. At 19 times earnings, TSMC is around half as costly.

That price is still not cheap by my usual standards – but as a long-term investor, I reckon it is potentially a great bargain!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares now a brilliant long-term opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla shares have been pummelled by the markets so far this year. Our writer thinks they may have a lot…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a month, has the Rolls-Royce share price restarted its incredible rise?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a storming few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has leapt over a fifth in just one month! Is…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Why I don’t hold cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why he’s fully invested in his Stocks and Shares ISA – and why he intends to keep…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

2 amazing UK shares on my watchlist for May

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates the growth prospects of two tourism-related UK shares that may be worth considering as we head into…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Could buying Palantir stock today be like investing in Nvidia in 2020?

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks that AI-driven company Palantir is exceptional and exciting, but does he think the same thing about the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Up 68%, is this top UK dividend share still a bargain buy?

| Roland Head

This big dividend share looks like a cash machine and offers a market-beating yield - but is it still cheap?…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10K invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have tumbled badly so far this year. There may be good reasons for that, but as a long-term…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

I think BAE Systems could be one of the hottest growth shares to consider right now. Here's why I'm a…

Read more »