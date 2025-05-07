Here’s why 2025 could be a make or break year for Tesla stock

Tesla stock’s still richly valued despite losing almost half its market cap. Dr James Fox explains why it really has to deliver in 2025.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock’s been incredibly volatile in 2025. And that probably reflects the fact the company is at a critical juncture, facing both its steepest challenges and its attempting to make good on its bold ambitions.

The Elon Musk-operated company has already experienced some severe reputational damage in 2025, but autonomous driving and robotics could save the day.

EV business fails to impress

Tesla began 2025 with its largest-ever drop in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries, down 13% year-on-year in the first quarter. European sales fell nearly 50% in January and February, even as the broader EV market on the continent grew. We can attribute this to several things including intensifying competition from legacy automakers, new EV entrants, but also a backlash against Musk and public protests that have dented Tesla’s brand appeal.

This has been particularly acute among a certain liberal set once considered the company’s core customer. In California, Tesla’s share of the EV market has slipped below 50%.

Valuation plummets

Tesla’s price has become increasingly disconnected from traditional valuation metrics. After peaking at $1.54trn in December, the company’s market-cap has since fallen by nearly half. Despite the stock price collapse, Tesla continues to trades at 146 times forward earnings, making it one of the most expensive stocks in the S&P 500. This extreme volatility and lofty valuation means any further disappointment in sales, margins, or policy execution could trigger sharp declines.

It’s all about the future

Tesla’s valuation really has very little to do with the cars it sells today. It’s all about future value drivers, namely autonomous vehicles and robotics.

This year, the company’s preparing to launch its first robotaxi network, with analysts viewing this as the single most critical factor for the stock’s performance. Success in robotaxis and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology could redefine urban mobility and unlock new revenue streams. But execution risks remain high.

Not only could this open up a whole new revenue stream in Tesla ride hailing, but Musk has even proposed that stationary vehicles could also sell their unused computing power in a model similar to AWS.

Investors will be watching closely for the safety, cost structure, and user retention metrics of the initial robotaxi rollout. Any missteps could undermine confidence in the brand’s long-term artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy ambitions.

Moreover, Tesla’s move into robotics, specifically with its Optimus humanoid robot, is another potential game-changer. The company aims to produce 10,000 units in 2025, initially for factory use but with broader ambitions.

If successful, this could position Tesla as a leader in the next wave of AI and automation. However, both of these projects are hugely capital intensive. They’re also unproven at scale, adding to execution risk. Tesla’s $37bn in cash will help here.

The bottom line

In 2025, the company must reverse its sales decline, deliver on its robotaxi and AI promises, and navigate intense competition and regulatory uncertainty. Failure to meet these challenges could see Tesla’s valuation correct sharply. Meanwhile, perfect execution could send the stock into hyperdrive. Personally, I’m still keeping my powder dry.