Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the best S&P 500 stocks to buy and it recommended…

I asked ChatGPT for the best S&P 500 stocks to buy and it recommended…

ChatGPT believes these three S&P 500 stocks are the best investments right now. Motley Fool analyst Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500‘s home to some of the largest enterprises in America. And over the last five years, simply replicating the performance of this index with a tracker fund would have more than doubled an investor’s money. But for stock pickers, the returns have been even more explosive.

Take Nvidia as an example. By successfully capitalising on the artificial intelligence (AI) spending tailwinds, the GPU chip designer has seen its share price skyrocket by over 1,400% during the same period!

This goes to show that by investing in top notch stocks, some tremendous gains can be unlocked. So with that in mind, I asked ChatGPT what it believes are the best S&P 500 shares to buy right now that aren’t in the ‘Magnificent 7’.

A financial kingpin

The first pick was Visa (NYSE:V). Chances are this business needs no introduction. Its technology infrastructure powers an estimated 39% of all debit and credit card electronic payments worldwide. And since the firm charges a small fee on each transaction moving through its payment network, the business is a cash generating machine.

As such, the balance sheet is in tip-top shape. And with more purchasing activity shifting away from traditional cash transactions, the business has ample long-term tailwinds to drive growth moving forward. That certainly sounds like a compelling investment case, so what’s the catch?

Despite its dominant position, Visa isn’t without its risks. Regulators have been clamping down on the firm’s fee structure, limiting the group’s ability to expand profit margins. Its enormous market share also puts it squarely in the eyes of anti-trust investigators to protect customers and consumers. That’s a handicap that many of its fintech rivals don’t have, making life a lot easier for disruptive start-ups in the fintech space.

So is this a good S&P 500 stock to consider buying in May? I think it definitely deserves a closer look. The group’s valuation is pretty demanding, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 52. But given the quality of this business, that’s a premium that might be worth paying.

Opportunities in healthcare

Another two stocks ChatGPT recommended as top-tier companies are Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Both a prominent players in the healthcare sector. And considering demand for healthcare products and services is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, both businesses appear to have ample longevity.

Those are obviously some attractive traits, particularly for investors looking to load up on defensive stocks. However, just like Visa, these companies have their weak spots.

Developing new drugs and medical devices is a regulatory nightmare that’s enormously expensive and highly competitive. Johnson & Johnson’s size certainly helps in this regard, but clinical trial failures on critical projects can be disastrous, especially if a competing product succeeds.

Meanwhile, health insurance is an enormously complicated business. If the company doesn’t price its plans correctly, losses from customer claims could drive earnings in the wrong direction.

The bottom line

All three S&P 500 stocks appear to show promise. But are they the best S&P 500 stocks investors can buy right now? I’m not convinced. I’m certain there are far more promising opportunities hidden in the US’s flagship index waiting to be discovered.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Predicting what the stock market will do in the next few weeks and months is nearly impossible. But over the…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Legal & General shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…

| Muhammad Cheema

Legal & General shares are one of the highest-yielding in the FTSE 100. How much passive income could have been…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 world-class dividend stocks to consider for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three stocks could potentially help investors create a stable – and growing – stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price plunges 43% in 2 years! Time to consider buying the dip?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With sales falling, the Diageo share price is being hit hard. But with the shares now trading near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The GGP share price skyrockets 100%+ in 2025 – Could this be the breakout stock of the year?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With the GGP share price more than doubling in four months, can Greatland Gold continue to thrive throughout the rest…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price soars 27% in just 3 weeks – is this the hottest stock to consider buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The JD Sports share price is rising rapidly as management steers the business back on track. Can this upward momentum…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

The Marks and Spencer share price stumbles on a cyberattack! Is it time to panic?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A disruptive cybersecurity breach has brought down Marks & Spencer’s online store, sending the share price tumbling. Should investors be…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 32%, this FTSE stock now has a 12% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With one of the highest yields in the FTSE 350, is this emerging markets investment firm a screaming passive income…

Read more »