Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How £100 a month could turn into £6,500 a year in passive income

How £100 a month could turn into £6,500 a year in passive income

With enough time, a 6.5% annual return can turn £100 per month into something that yields £6,500 per year in passive income. But is that achievable?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, getting into the right money habits early can have great results. It takes time, but the final outcome can be spectacular.

By putting £100 aside each month, I think it’s possible to generate £1,000 a year in passive income within a decade. And this could pick up to £2,900 after 20 years and £6,500 after 30.

The key to long-term wealth

Building long-term wealth takes two things. The first is regular investment and the second is achieving a decent return. 

When it comes to long-term compounding, investing earlier offers a big advantage — a £1,000 investment that compounds at 6.5% for 30 years reaches £6,991. But after 20 years, it’s only worth £6,552.

That might not sound like much, but it’s £400 less — around 40% of the initial stake. Other things being equal, it pays to invest earlier, rather than wait to deploy a bigger investment.

Equally, the rate of return is important – investing £100 per month for 30 years at 6.5% results in an investment worth £107,960. At 3%, the eventual result is just £58,260.

That means putting money aside regularly and achieving a good rate of return are incredibly important. And when it comes to the second, I think the stock market is the place to look.

The stock market

A 6.5% average annual return is enough to turn £100 a month into something that can generate £6,500 a year after 30 years. But achieving that result isn’t straightforward.

It would take a big increase in interest rates for either cash or bonds to offer that kind of return. The best I can find at the moment is just short of 5%. 

That’s not bad, but the difference between 5% and 6.5% can be huge over 30 years. In the stock market, however, I think there’s a much better chance.

The average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years has been 6.89%. So even though past performance doesn’t guarantee future success, I don’t think 6.5% a year is unrealistic.

Finding stocks to buy

I think Admiral (LSE:ADM) shares are worth considering right now. Car insurance is something people don’t have much choice about buying, which means demand is generally resilient.

Inflation pushing up the cost of car repairs is a risk that investors need to take seriously. But the FTSE 100 insurer has some important long-term strengths.

Importantly, Admiral is one of the best in the business when it comes to underwriting. Over the last decade, it has consistently achieved better margins than its rivals.

This isn’t an accident – the firm’s telematics operation gives it a key data advantage over its competitors. And I think there’s a good chance this can result in consistent long-term profits. 

Dividends

One of the benefits of regular investing is the opportunity to build a diversified portfolio over time. The stocks that are attractive right now might not offer the best value next month.

I think Admiral shares are worth considering right now. The company’s dividend policy – which consists of a combination of regular and special distributions – is also interesting.

This is based on a combination of underwriting profits and excess capital on the firm’s balance sheet. This can fluctuate, but I think it’s worth considering for anyone targeting a 6.5% return.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Predicting what the stock market will do in the next few weeks and months is nearly impossible. But over the…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Legal & General shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…

| Muhammad Cheema

Legal & General shares are one of the highest-yielding in the FTSE 100. How much passive income could have been…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 world-class dividend stocks to consider for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three stocks could potentially help investors create a stable – and growing – stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price plunges 43% in 2 years! Time to consider buying the dip?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With sales falling, the Diageo share price is being hit hard. But with the shares now trading near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The GGP share price skyrockets 100%+ in 2025 – Could this be the breakout stock of the year?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With the GGP share price more than doubling in four months, can Greatland Gold continue to thrive throughout the rest…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price soars 27% in just 3 weeks – is this the hottest stock to consider buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The JD Sports share price is rising rapidly as management steers the business back on track. Can this upward momentum…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

The Marks and Spencer share price stumbles on a cyberattack! Is it time to panic?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A disruptive cybersecurity breach has brought down Marks & Spencer’s online store, sending the share price tumbling. Should investors be…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 32%, this FTSE stock now has a 12% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With one of the highest yields in the FTSE 350, is this emerging markets investment firm a screaming passive income…

Read more »