Looking for the best stocks to buy? Here are 2 I've got my eye on

As investors, we’re always on the lookout for the best stocks to buy. Dr James Fox explores two investment opportunities to supercharge his portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the stock market showing renewed volatility in 2025, I’m looking for new stocks to buy.

Two stocks that stand out to me right now are Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Here’s why I believe both could be smart additions to my long-term portfolio.

A fintech powerhouse

Nu Holdings, better known as Nubank, is one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms. It now serves over 100m customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, with more expansion planned. The company’s fully digital model allows it to offer a broad suite of financial products with lower costs than traditional banks, fuelling rapid customer acquisition and engagement.

Nu enjoyed a breakou year in 2024. The company reported revenues of $11.5bn, a 58% year-on-year increase, and net income nearly doubled to around $2bn. Active customers grew by 22%, and the average revenue per active client rose to $107.

What’s driving this growth? Nu’s relentless innovation-new products, expansion into new markets, and a focus on underserved populations. Its recent milestone of 10m customers in Mexico highlights its ability to replicate its Brazilian success story elsewhere.

Of course, risks remain. Competition in fintech is fierce, and Nu’s expansion plans could face regulatory or operational hurdles. But with a low debt-to-equity ratio and strong profitability metrics, it looks well-positioned to navigate any challenges.

What’s more, analysts remain bullish, with an average price target of $14. I was hoping to pick the stock up at around $9.50 but may have missed my chance. I’ll keep watching.

Monetising inspiration

Honestly, I forgot Pinterest existed until we started planning some home renovations. And now I’m seeing why it’s still so popular and how artificial intelligence (AI) could be a big driver here.

Unlike platforms focused on news or entertainment, Pinterest is all about discovery and inspiration — users come to plan purchases, find ideas, and curate their interests. This intent-driven usage makes Pinterest especially attractive to advertisers.

The stock’s fundamentals have strengthened in 2025. Pinterest’s board recently authorised a $2bn stock repurchase programme, and its valuation metrics are pretty attractive. In fact, the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79 screams undervaluation.

There are risks. The US economy reversed in the first quarter and there’s an expectation that it may enter a recession following the recent trade concerns. That could mean a pullback in intent-driven users and advertising spending. And that would present more of an issue here as margins are a little tight.

However, Pinterest may benefit from TikTok’s regulatory uncertainty. And as mentioned before, I expect to see more supportive trends such as AI delivering more personalised content, better audience targeting, and more efficient content creation.

Analysts see plenty of potential. Some forecasts suggest Pinterest could approach $50 per share in 2025 if advertising demand rebounds and user engagement remains strong. I haven’t quite worked out what price I’d like to pay. But at 14 times forward earnings, it’s certainly not expensive. For now, I’m just watching closely.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nu Holdings and Pinterest. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

