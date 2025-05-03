One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump sum could set the ball rolling nicely.

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

There are lots of different ways to try and build a second income. Fortunately, not all of them involve stretching an already long working day even further.

For example, one common approach is to buy a range of blue-chip shares that pay out some spare cash to shareholders as dividends.

Here’s how £20,000 could be used to target a second income of more than £9,000 over the long term using that approach.

Some pros and cons of dividends

That basically sounds like free money — and who would not be happy getting free money instead of labouring hard for a second income?

I see some other advantages of buying dividend shares as a second income generation strategy.

It need not be complicated and it can also result in capital gain if those shares rise in value over time (though they could also lose value, regardless of what happens with their dividends).

One potential downside is that dividends are never guaranteed. Shell had not cut its dividend since the war, then shocked shareholders in 2020 by doing just that.

Setting up for success

Still, there are some steps that could help mitigate some risks.

One is diversifying across different shares. £20k is ample for that.

Another is careful selection of shares based not just on past dividends (remember – they are never guaranteed to keep coming), but rather on what you reckon a business looks capable of generating in future.

£20k could also slot neatly into one year’s ISA contribution allowance. That could mean, for many investors at least, the dividends pile up inside the ISA over the long term without being taxed.

Taking the long-term approach to investing

But wait – what is this about dividends piling up over the long term? After all, I said the point of this approach was to generate a second income.

Yes it is. But taking time to do that can improve the size of that income dramatically.

How much an ISA generates in dividend depends on its size and the average dividend yield of the investments in it. Dividend yield is basically what an investor earns annually in dividends, expressed as a percentage of the portfolio cost.

So, a 7.5% yield on £20,000 would generate a £1,500 second income annually.

But reinvesting those dividends (known as compounding), after 25 years the larger portfolio size would mean a 7.5% yield equated to an annual second income of £9.148.

ISA costs can eat into the annual return, so it makes sense to compare different Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Finding shares to buy

A 7.5% yield is over twice the FTSE 100 average.

One share I think a second income hunter should consider as part of a diversified portfolio is 7.3%-yielding British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

Tobacco is a highly cash generative industry, thanks to low manufacturing costs, a captive market, and high selling prices. British American’s premium brand portfolio helps it too.

One risk I see to future free cash flows is declining demand for cigarettes. British American has been building its non-cigarette portfolio, but for now that remains nowhere near the profitability of cigarettes.

The company has raised its dividend per share each year this century. That is no guarantee of future dividends, but it is indicative of how powerful the business model can be.