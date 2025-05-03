Member Login
2 top ETFs to consider in May!

Looking for the best ETFs to buy this month? Here are two that Royston Wild believes merit serious attention in the current climate.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Here are two top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I think are worth a close look at this month.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Grabbing exposure to gold is a good idea to consider as uncertainty over US economic and foreign policy continues. The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEMKT:AAAU) is one attractive way to play this theme, in my opinion.

According to retailer BullionVault, gold prices rose 22% on a US dollar basis in the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second Presidential term. This was the greatest gain since the early days of Richard Nixon’s second term in 1973, and if the current President’s first stint in the White House is any guide, expect more fireworks that could continue propelling gold values higher.

With investment vehicles like Goldman Sachs Physical Gold, investors don’t have the hassle or the expense of buying and storing gold. And unlike purchasing gold stocks, they aren’t exposed to the unpredictable mining industry. Here, exploration, mine development or production issues can cause share prices to drop like a stone.

This fund simply tracks the spot bullion price up and down. And with a management charge of 0.18%, it’s a pretty cost-effective way to do it. Be mindful though, there’s no guarantee gold will keep appreciating, and a reversal (due to profit-taking or rising risk appetite, for instance) would similarly drag ETFs like this lower.

Goldman Sachs’ product has risen at an annualised rate of 14% over the last five years. Given current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, and the US dollar steadily falling, I think it’s a fund to consider.

WisdomTree Europe Defence ETF

The WisdomTree Europe Defence ETF’s (LSE:WDEP) another fund to think about that could potentially thrive in these tough times. The stable nature of arms spending across the economic cycle makes the sector a natural safe haven.

However, this isn’t the chief reason the fund’s worth considering today. I think it could surge as European nations boost defence spending in response to shifting global foreign policy. NATO chief Mark Rutte’s demand that bloc members spend “considerably more than 3%” of their GDPs on armaments underlines the direction of travel.

This WisdomTree fund — which was launched in March — invests in a range of continental defence businesses like aerospace contractors, armour manufacturers, training providers and cybersecurity specialists. In total, it has holdings in 24 businesses, which minimises the effect that issues affecting any single company may have on final returns.

It also means the fund holds rock-solid industry heavyweights such as BAE Systems, Thales and Rheinmetall alongside smaller operators with greater growth potential.

A word of warning however. Soaring share prices across defence means the trust’s estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a high 27.5 times. This could leave it vulnerable to a sharp reversal if sector news flow worsens.

But on balance, I believe the potential rewards of this ETF may outweigh the risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Ag. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

