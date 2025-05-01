Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The BAE share price has soared 51% this year! Could it go even higher?

The BAE share price has soared 51% this year! Could it go even higher?

The BAE Systems share price has grown by over half so far this year. Our writer sees some grounds for optimism about its future — but not the valuation.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While we have seen a lot of stock market turbulence so far this year, one company that has shrugged it off is BAE Systems (LSE: BA). The BAE share price has soared 51% since the start of 2025. That means the share has more than tripled over the past five years.

For the often staid-seeming defence sector, that is very strong performance.

Can it continue – and if so, ought I to consider adding the share to my portfolio?

BAE Systems has the wind in its sails

The defence environment has changed significantly over the past few years, leading many European governments to boost their budgets. That has been good news for defence contractors across the board, including BAE Systems.

Last year, for example, the UK defence giant reported a 14% growth in revenues. Meanwhile, net profit was up 5% and came in not far below £2bn.

The company expects sales and underlying earnings per share to rise by mid single to low double percentages this year.

A buoyant end market might not always mean a bargain

But while defence spending is stronger than before, I do have some concerns.

We have seen in the past that when times are strong, defence contractors can get gung ho making long-term deals that then become expensive for them to deliver, as costs rise over time.

Looked at in that light, I have mixed views on BAE’s order backlog. It ended last year at a record high of £78bn. That is good as it shows that the company has lots of work to keep it fully occupied. But it could also tie the company up for years to come and some of those orders may turn out to be less profitable than they look now when they are finally delivered.

On top of that, BAE Systems has a strong global presence, including in the US. Ongoing tariff uncertainty could distract management attention from growth and it may also eat into the bottom line.

Considering that, the current BAE share price-to-earnings ratio of 27 looks expensive to me. I think it offers an insufficient margin of safety for me if even some of those risks come to pass.

Momentum could continue

That does not mean that the BAE share price might not go higher from here. The recent momentum points to the fact that many investors are excited about the firm’s prospects. That could help pushing the share price up. A big contract win or other positive news could also boost the share price.

But as an investor, I am focussed on fundamentals not momentum. Based on what we currently know about the firm’s commercial outlook, I think the share price is expensive. I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£20k to spare? Here’s how investors could use that to kickstart a £45k+ passive income

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a jumbo passive income? Consider investing in this fund that I think, over time,could create…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s net worth just increased by $11.5bn. Here’s how I’m trying to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Warren Buffett has ridden out the recent market volatility so well, along with mulling over his…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Meta stock surges after bumper earnings. Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the results just out that are sending Meta stock higher, along with why this could spark…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Is the stock market now heading for a bull run?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he tries to look for signals rather than noise in the stock market when it comes…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 mega-cheap penny stocks to consider in May

| Royston Wild

These penny stocks look dirt cheap, reckons our writer Royston Wild. Here's why they could be great UK shares to…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

‘Sell in May’ – or buy bargain UK shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has no plans to take a blanket approach of selling in May and going away. He's hunting for…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

As the Persimmon share price barely moves on positive trading, is the market missing a chance?

| Alan Oscroft

How much longer will the Persimmon share price remain depressed? This latest update suggests things are looking up this year.

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’m staying well away from… for now

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks can be a great source of long-term passive income, but investors shouldn’t ignore obvious risks when looking for…

Read more »