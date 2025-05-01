Member Login
AstraZeneca’s share price is down 20% from September, so is it time for me to buy?

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen a long way this year, which could mean a bargain to be had, so I ran the key numbers to check if this is the case.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) share price has fallen significantly from its 3 September one-year traded high of £133.38.

Some of this drop resulted from an investigation of its Chinese business. The firm said in its Q1 2025 results released on 29 April that this remains ongoing and it is cooperating with Chinese authorities.

So far, it has only received a notice for suspected unpaid importation taxes of $1.6m. And it reiterated that no illegal gain has been made by the company.

Another element in the share price fall since September was the 2 April imposition of US tariffs on trading partners.

Both factors remain risks in my view. However, as a perennial private investor my focus is on the long term.

How does the core business look?

The key to the future health of any firm is its earnings growth. In AstraZeneca’s case, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by 14.5% every year to end-2027 at minimum.

Its Q1 results saw revenue rise 10% year on year to $13.588bn, while earnings per share (EPS) jumped 32% to 188 cents. Revenue is a firm’s total income, while earnings are what remains after expenses have been deducted.

For 2025, the company reiterated revenue guidance of high single-digit percentage growth and low double-digit growth in EPS. 

It also restated its target of delivering $80bn in revenue by 2030.

Are the shares undervalued?

Earnings growth is the engine that drives a firm’s share price over time. And the greater the gap between its current price and its fair value, the more profit potential there is, in my experience.

The starting point for my assessment of this is to contrast a firm’s key stock measures with its competitors.

AstraZeneca’s price-to-sales ratio of 4 is bottom of its peer group, which averages 9.7, so it is very undervalued here. These firms comprise AbbVie at 6, Novo Nordisk at 6.5, Pfizer at 8.7, and Eli Lilly at 17.6.

It also looks very undervalued on the price-to-earnings ratio, at which it trades at 28.4 compared to a competitor average of 52.

And the same can be said of its 5.4 price-to-book ratio against the 44.3 average of its peers.

To put these numbers into share price terms, I turn to the second part of my evaluation. This identifies the price at which any stock should be trading, based on future cash flow forecasts for a firm.

The resultant discounted cash flow analysis for AstraZeneca shows its shares are 64% undervalued at their current £107.37 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £298.25, although market whims could push them lower or higher.

Will I buy more of the stock?

AstraZeneca is one of the few shares without a very high yield that I still hold (it yields just 2.2%). Aged over 50 now I focus on shares that pay high dividends so I can continue to reduce my working commitments.

The key reason why I still have them is their strong earnings growth potential over the short, medium, and long term. This should power the share price much higher over time and the dividend too.

Consequently, I will be adding to my holding while the price looks so cheap to me.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

