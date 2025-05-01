Member Login
2 top gold ETFs to consider in May!

Buying a gold exchange traded fund this month is a great idea to consider as the precious metal targets new highs, reckons Royston Wild.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for ways to capitalise on gold‘s continued bull run? Here are two top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I think demand close attention.

Source: TradingView

The price tracker

Gold prices reached record peaks above $3,500 per ounce on 22 April, but have since retraced to around $3,276.38. Yet gold is still up around 25% this year, and looks (in my view) in good shape to rise again after recent profit taking.

Inflows into gold-backed ETFs like the iShares Physical Gold ETF (LSE:SGLN) have been a key factor behind the bullion’s price jump this year. According to World Gold Council data, global holdings jumped 226 tonnes during the first quarter. This took total ETF holdings to 3,445 tonnes in March — a near-two-year high.

Source: World Gold Council

The WGC’s predicted “continued momentum in gold ETF flows” for the rest of 2025 too, “on risks of stagflation and recession, and ongoing geopolitical and trade tension“.

So funds like iShares Physical Gold remain top assets to consider in May. I like this particular fund, the UK’s largest with net assets of £16.9bn, as it also has one of the lowest ongoing expense ratios in the business (at 0.12%).

In the past five years, the fund has delivered an average annual return of 14%. I think this could pick up worries over the economic and political landscape mount, and the US dollar likely weakens still further, making buck-denominated assets more cost effective to buy.

Remember though, that there are no guarantees. For instance, an improvement in investor confidence that spurs rotation into riskier assets (like shares and cryptocurrencies) could weigh on safe-haven gold values.

The gold mining ETF

Investors with a high tolerance for risk may wish to consider a fund that tracks the performance of gold miners instead. This is a route I’ve gone down as I recently added the L&G Gold Mining UCITS ETF (LSE:AUCP) to my Self-Invested Personal Penson (SIPP).

Unlike a basic price-tracking fund, ETFs like these leave holders exposed to the dangers associated with gold mining operations. These include production disruptions, adverse currency fluctuations and political challenges in key mining areas.

Yet while involving greater risk, mining funds can also deliver far better returns, as a small gold price increase can lead to a much greater rise in company profits. Performance is also boosted by miners’ dividends, which are reinvested to achieve further growth.

This particular L&G product has delivered an average annual return of 18.9% during the last five years, beating that iShares gold price tracker described above.

Source: TradingView

By investing in 34 different miners, the fund reduces the impact of challenges impacting one or two companies on overall returns. It also holds some of the best (in my opinion) bullion producers in the business like Agnico-Eagle, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti.

The ongoing charge of 0.55% is higher than that of most ETFs that track the gold price. But I believe the potential for more superior returns make this a price worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Gold Mining Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

