4 reasons I’m avoiding surging BT shares in 2025

Despite being impressed with the recent performance of BT shares, this investor has no intention of buying any today. Here’s why.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

BT Group (LSE: BT.A) shares have been on a tear recently. They’re up 23% in six months and 61% over a year.

Over five years, the return is around 54% without dividends, so this FTSE 100 stalwart has certainly come back into fashion among some investors.

Nevertheless, I still can’t bring myself to invest in it. Here are four reasons why.

Low growth

CEO Allison Kirkby has done a good job so far. Under her leadership, BT has implemented cost-cutting measures and sold off non-core assets. She has been advocating for regulatory reforms to speed up the deployment of digital infrastructure.

Kirkby has also been actively steering the company to concentrate on just its UK operations. While that could make it leaner and more focused, BT will then be operating in the slow-growth domestic telecoms sector.

In January, the firm said it remains on track to deliver free cash flow of about £2bn in 2027 and £3bn by the end of the decade. As a result, the share price could keep chugging higher.

Longer term though, the fact that BT is operating in a market with poor growth prospects turns me off. Next year’s revenue forecast is £20bn, the same as this year (and last year).

Dividend yield

Next, the income on offer doesn’t seem too enticing. After the strong share price appreciation, the dividend yield is just 4.6%

On the flip side, the forecasts look good, with the yield potentially rising to 4.8% next year. The payout looks well-covered by anticipated earnings too.

However, I typically look for yields in excess of 5% with dividend stocks. For example, I’m satisfied to overlook Legal & General‘s sluggish growth when it’s sporting a 9% yield. BT’s is almost half this.

Finally, the telecoms giant has a track record of cutting its dividend every now and then. So that doesn’t fill me with confidence.

Massive debt and liabilities

Third, BT still has a massive debt pile. Recently, net debt stood at a whopping £20bn. For context, that’s more than the £17bn market cap.

The company’s pension liabilities also remain a long-term problem. Last year, they were the largest of any UK company, according to the Financial Times. Yikes.

Rising competition

A final concern I have is mounting competition, especially from so-called “alt-nets” (alternative networks). These are independent broadband providers that operate outside the UK’s traditional infrastructure, including BT’s Openreach.

These threaten to erode the group’s market share in broadband and put pressure on pricing power. Analysts at Citi expect Openreach’s revenue to decline over the coming years as competition mounts and customers have more choice.

Earlier this month, UBS said: “We reiterate our view that BT is seeing rising broadband infrastructure competition that is putting pressure on both Openreach and Consumer revenues and we think Openreach needs to deploy fibre faster.”

Both brokers rate the stock a Sell. However, it should be noted that quite a few other analysts rate the stock as a Buy.

Still, when I weigh up rising competition with slow growth, a hefty debt load, and a modest 4.6% yield, the stock doesn’t appeal to me. I think there are better options for my portfolio.

