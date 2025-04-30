Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10.7% and 12.3% yields! 2 dividend stocks to consider in May

10.7% and 12.3% yields! 2 dividend stocks to consider in May

Looking for ways to make a supercharged passive income over the next year? Here are two top dividend shares to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 is shaping up to be a tough one for global stock markets. With the global economy under growing stress, the opportunity for investors to make healthy capital gains may be limited. In this climate, the best way to target a positive return may be by buying high-yield dividend stocks.

Following recent stock market volatility, investors have an excellent chance to make a market-beating passive income this year. Dividend yields across the London Stock Exchange have shot higher, and many top shares now offer yields miles above the 3.6% average for FTSE 100 shares.

2 top dividend shares

With this in mind, here are two of my favourites to consider in May.

Dividend shareDividend growthDividend yield
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (LSE:FGEN)2.6%10.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF)1.9%12.3%

While dividends are never guaranteed, here’s why I think these passive income stocks merit a close look.

Green machine

Despite recent pushbacks against the ‘green agenda,’ companies that produce renewable energy, promote sustainability and champion resource efficiency still have tremendous investment potential, in my book. Foresight Environmental Infrastructure is an investment trust whose broad operations support the long-term fight against climate change.

The company owns more than 40 assets in the UK and Mainland Europe. These range from Scottish wind farms and energy-from-waste plants in Italy, to battery storage projects and wastewater facilities in England.

What’s more, the company’s portfolio is diversified intelligently across these assets types. This provides resilience when, for example, cloudy weather conditions impact power generation from its solar assets. Dividends here have risen each year since 2011, underlining the stability that its operations provide.

Source: Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

For 2025, the predicted dividend is covered 1.2 times by operational cash flow, providing a decent margin of error. I think it’s a top defensive dividend share to consider, even though earnings could be impacted by rising inflation that pushes interest rates higher.

Sun king

NextEnergy Solar Fund is another renewable energy stock I feel is worth close look. With a dividend yield above 12%, it’s one of the highest yielding dividend shares across the whole London stock market.

Unlike Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, its operations aren’t divided across a wide range of technologies. As its name implies, the lion’s share of its portfolio is dedicated to solar farms (it currently has 101 operating projects on its books). Meanwhile, its energy storage asset base comprises of just one operating site.

While this creates greater risk, this isn’t to say that NextEnergy Solar isn’t still well diversified. Its UK farms cover the length and breadth of the country. It also owns solar projects in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Source: NextEnergy Solar Fund

Dividends here have risen each year for around a decade, and it has returned around £346m in cash rewards since its IPO in 2014. With a strong balance sheet — it’s also undertaking share buybacks of up to £20m — I’m expecting the fund to remain a great dividend payer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7.3%+ yields! 3 dividend shares to consider this May

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a trio of FTSE 100 dividend shares he thinks income-focussed investors ought to consider at the current…

Read more »

GSK scientist holding lab syringe
Investing Articles

As the GSK share price bounces back, Q1 results raise hopes for more to come

| Alan Oscroft

The GSK share price took a dive in response to US import tariffs, but the company says it should be…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£10k invested in BAE Systems shares just 3 months ago is already worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BAE Systems' shares have been going gangbusters, but he also wonders if the FTSE 100 defence stock…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

I just bought cut-price IAG shares for 259p. Here’s what they’re forecast to be worth in 12 months…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took advantage of the recent dip to buy IAG shares. And he's thrilled to see that brokers are…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Smith & Nephew share price jumped 7% in the FTSE 100 today!

| Ben McPoland

The Smith & Nephew share price was marching higher today, topping the Footsie index in the process. Is this cheap…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top ETFs to consider for a SIPP in May

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reckons this diverse pair of funds listed on the London Stock Exchange could make great additions to consider…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 3 fallen FTSE angels and here’s what the AI bot said

| Ben McPoland

Our writer called in a bit of artificial intelligence to pick out FTSE shares with big turnaround potential. But were…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

The Taylor Wimpey share price reacts to the group’s latest trading update

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how the Taylor Wimpey share price responded following the release of the housebuilder’s update for the…

Read more »