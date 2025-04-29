Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The HSBC share price dip pushes the dividend to 6.1%. Here’s what Q1 earnings say

The HSBC share price dip pushes the dividend to 6.1%. Here’s what Q1 earnings say

The HSBC share price has wobbled in the aftermath of the escalating US-China tariff war. Can Q1 results help settle market nerves?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) share price opened positively on the release of first-quarter earnings Tuesday (29 April).

The bank saw profit before tax drop to $9.5bn in the period, from $12.7bn in the same quarter the previous year. But that still beat estimates, with the fall mainly due to Canadian and Argentinian disposals.

The $2bn share buyback announced with 2024 full-year results is now complete. And the board announced a new $3bn buyback, to be completed before the announcement of first-half results scheduled for 30 July.

Tariff effect

The news wasn’t all positive, as HSBC reported higher expected credit losses. The figure of $0.9bn is $0.2bn higher than for Q1 in 2024. The reason? “Heightened uncertainty and a deterioration in the forward economic outlook due to geopolitical tensions and higher trade tariffs.”

Considering the scale of HSBC’s operations in the Chinese economic sphere, it’s not surprising that it expects to take a hit. We’ve really no idea what will happen next in the US trade war against China. So that uncertainty is really the biggest obstacle for investors here.

The reported net interest margin is falling too. At 1.59%, it’s down 4 basis points from the same quarter last year. And that’s due to falling interest rates. Even with the current economic turmoil, rates are likely to be lowered further around the globe. It’s something else for investors to watch out for in the coming quarters.

Outlook

The board’s outlook paints an uncertain picture. It said: “Given current levels of uncertainty and market turmoil, we expect demand for lending to remain muted during 2025.

But even with the growing threat from protectionist US trade policies, things still seem relatively upbeat. The statement suggested “mid-single digit percentage growth for year-on-year customer lending balances” in the medium to long term. And “double-digit percentage average annual growth in fee and other income in Wealth over the medium term.”

Tha bank has also set a “dividend payout ratio target basis of 50% for 2025.” And that’s one of the key attractions for me.

Cash generation

HSBC announced a dividend of $0.10 for the quarter. The rest of the year is hard to predict, but I see no reason yet to doubt the full-year forecast. It currently suggests a 6.1% dividend yield. And with all those surplus billions to return via buybacks, it looks like the cash should be there to cover it.

Buybacks should be good for future yields too. They reduce the number of shares in existence and boost per-share measures like earnings and dividends.

What next?

The main risk still remains the ongoing US-China trade war. Whatever the final outcome, it’s hard to see it not having a significant impact on the Chinese economy. In fact, it already has, with news of factories halting production to seek alternative customers.

But despite the possibly cloudy months ahead, the forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9 still looks too low to me. I think dividend investors with a global outlook could do well to consider buying for the long-term cash prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why the AstraZeneca share price dipped 3.7% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Despite AstraZeneca’s falling share price today, this writer believes the London-listed pharmaceutical giant could be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 growth stocks to consider buying in today’s dip. Here they are!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to use the stock market sell-off to buy some great value growth stocks and decided to call…

Read more »

Serious thinking young woman
Investing Articles

Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Food (ABF) shares have slumped on news of tough retail conditions. Is the FTSE 100 stock now too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Putting £450 in the stock market each month could be worth this much in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which sectors could offer high growth potential for the coming decade and how to make the stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

This blip in the ABF share price on interim results day might be just the buying opportunity that patient long-term…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

In just 12 months Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into this

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones checks analyst forecasts to see where Taylor Wimpey shares could go over the next year. They're optimistic about…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in May

| Ben McPoland

This growth-focused fund from the FTSE 250 index has fallen 20% year to date, offering a potential buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Will these Q1 results mark the turning point for the BP share price?

| Alan Oscroft

BP's low-carbon aims were not a success for the share price. But we're at the start of a strategic reversal…

Read more »