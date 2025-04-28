Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Here’s billionaire Warren Buffett’s advice on surviving market meltdowns

Here’s billionaire Warren Buffett’s advice on surviving market meltdowns

After investing for over 80 years, Warren Buffett is worth $162bn, even after giving away $60bn. Thus, when he speaks, smart investors should listen!

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After hitting a record high on 19 February, the S&P 500 then plunged after President Trump announced steep tariffs on US imports. The S&P 500 crashed to its 2025 low on 7 April, losing 21.3% in weeks. Meanwhile, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) had $334.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at end-2024. Whoa.

Did Buffett foresee a crash?

I’ve seen this question asked several times in 2025 (including by me) as the US stock market slipped. Who knows the thoughts of this 94-year-old investing genius? However, Warren’s warned repeatedly that American shares were priced close to perfection.

Indeed, the Oracle of Omaha sold stocks heavily in late 2024, building a massive cash pile to buy big when the buying looks good again. Even after selling $143bn of shares in 2024, Berkshire’s stock portfolio was worth $272bn. (This sum is larger than all but a few European businesses.)

Warren’s advice for tough times

For me, Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of modern times. His market wisdom is immaculate — and when (rarely) wrong, he is humble and owns his mistakes.

In 2025’s yearly letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett stated that he would “never prefer [cash] over the ownership of good businesses”. This backs an earlier quote from Uncle Warren: “cash is always a bad investment”.

What advice does this mega-billionaire have on coping with stock-market crashes? Here are five quotes culled from my extensive Buffett library:

1. “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.” (from mid-October 2008) — In other words, be contrarian. Buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if it is your own.

2. “American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again.” (Shareholder meeting, 2020) — Markets have been shaken by President Trump, but America still has the world’s largest economy, stock markets, bond markets, and reserve currency — all underpinning American exceptionalism.

3. “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold.” (Letter to shareholders, 2016) — Following the stock-market crash of spring 2020, we had another this month. That’s two great opportunities for brave dip-buyers in just five years.

4. “Just buy something for less than it’s worth.” (Lecture to Notre Dame faculty, 1991) — Spoken like the old-school value investor Buffett is. Another similar quote is, “buy great companies at fair [share] prices”, my market mantra.

5. “It’s never paid to bet against America. We come through things, but it’s not always a smooth ride.” (January 2009) — As per quote #2.

We backed Buffett

Taking Warren Buffett’s advice, my wife and I bought into Berkshire in November 2022. This stock looked cheap back then, but doesn’t appear expensive today, even after rising nearly 90%.

Today, investors can buy Berkshire B shares for $530.15 each, valuing this group at $1.1trn. They are up 15.8% in six months, 30.6% over one year, and 184.2% over five — thrashing the S&P 500. Yet they trade on a modest multiple of 12.6 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield of 7.9%. There is no dividend, but I prefer Buffett to keep my cash.

Of course, Buffett can’t keep going forever, but he may never retire from Berkshire. His close friend and vice-chair Charlie Munger lived to 99, so I hope Warren outlasts Charlie!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

7 tips to survive bear markets and stock-market crashes

| Cliff D'Arcy

Global investors were shocked when the US S&P 500 collapsed by over 21% in mere weeks. Though we may have…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla about to become the ultimate passive income machine?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer discusses whether Tesla stock might be worth him buying, just in case the EV giant enables passive income…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

The silver lining in a market downturn: passive income opportunities galore

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market has been rocked by Donald Trump’s trade and economic policy. Passive income investors may spy an opportunity…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even after the Nvidia stock falls of the past couple of months, its five-year performance remains stunning. And it could…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett ‘bought American’. Should investors consider the same in an unstable market environment?

| Mark Hartley

During the 2008 financial crisis, Warren Buffett doubled down on his commitment to American stocks. Our writer revisits that strategy…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

How will Trump’s tariffs impact my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This writer has been taking a look at the holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA to determine which are…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
US Stock

What I’d look to buy as the US stock market heads for the worst month since 1932

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sifts through the US stock market to try and find some ideas that have fallen in value recently…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Why I prefer investing with Warren Buffett to a FTSE 100 or S&P 500 tracker

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to buying shares, ignoring advice from Warren Buffett is rarely a good idea. But our author thinks…

Read more »