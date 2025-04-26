Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 world-class investments to consider for a Stocks & Shares ISA while they’re on sale

Dr James Fox believes the current stock market volatility may provide some investors with the opportunity to supercharge their Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has endured a rough month. Several companies on my watchlist have seen 25% of their market caps wiped off. Needless to say, my Stocks and Shares ISA hasn’t performed particularly well. Anyway, these corrections often create opportunities. So, here are three world-class investments to consider buying while they’re on sale.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Google’s parent company and the stock is down about 6% this month, making it an interesting proposition for investors. Its current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 17.4 times, well below its five-year average of 25.1, suggesting the stock is attractively valued compared to its own history. The forward P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio stands at about 1.1, indicating a considerable discount versus the information technology sector average.

Now, a downturn in the US economy could hurt demand for advertising — a core business of Google. However, it’s a diversified business and its investments in AI and cloud computing are poised to drive future growth. With a wide economic moat and robust balance sheet, Alphabet’s current valuation may offer an appealing entry point for long-term investors seeking exposure to leading technology and innovation. I’ve actually opened a little position here.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT), down 11% over the past month, is attracting attention as a high-risk, high-reward option. The trust’s tech-heavy, growth-focused portfolio has struggled amid recent market volatility and high interest rates, but its long-term track record remains impressive, with a 10-year share price total return of nearly 237%

The current discount to net asset value, around 10.9%, is wider than average and could represent a buying opportunity for investors with a long time horizon. However, investors should be mindful of volatility, and the trust’s use of gearing. This is borrowing to invest, and while it magnifies gains, it also magnifies losses. Nonetheless, the trust’s history and discount may appeal to growth-oriented buyers. It also has an amazing track record of picking the next big winner before most people have even heard of them. I’ve added a bit of this too.

Jet2

Okay, not everyone would called Jet2 (LSE:JET2) a world-class investment, but I’m a big fan of the stock. It’s the main stock I’ve loaded up on since Trump’s trade policy caused chaos on global markets. The company is trading with a valuation just above its net cash position. In fact, the current EV-to-EBITDA ratio is less than one, while its peers trade around three times.

Nonetheless, the current plan to overhaul the fleet looks prudent with the company planning to spend less than 12% of sales on replacements. This should also cement its position as the UK’s number-one tour operator and number-three airline.

However, the impact of increasing costs will hit this lower margin airline more than others. Jet2 faces a £25m hike in annual employment costs as a result of changes announced in October’s Budget. Despite, this, I’m remaining bullish.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Alphabet, Jet2 plc and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

